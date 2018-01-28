Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 28-year-old Staffordshire woman who kept four emaciated puppies and a dog in a filthy backyard has been banned from keeping animals for 10 years.

The RSPCA discovered the puppies at Carly Bennett's home address in May last year, after the charity received reports alleging she had left the dogs outside in the pouring rain, in a crate on a pile of rubbish, a court has heard.

Bennett initially claimed her husband had taken them away.

However, when RSPCA inspector Charlotte Melvin heard whining from behind a door, she opened it and four emaciated bullmastiff puppies ran out and started rummaging around the garden which was full of rubbish bags, debris and hazardous items, the hearing was told.

When she was interviewed, the defendant told Inspector Melvin that she had been woken up by the puppies the previous night and so she put them outside, despite the wet weather.

Bennett appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on January 18 when she admitted a total of four offences, including causing unnecessary suffering to the dogs as well as keeping them in unsuitable living conditions, without a suitable diet and clean drinking water.

She was banned from keeping animals for 10 years and given a 12 month community order.

She was also fined £120 and must pay £250 in court costs and an £85 victim surcharge. The court also issued a deprivation order for Hooch, the adult mastiff type dog.

The four bullmastiff puppies had previously been signed over to the RSPCA and have subsequently been found new homes.

Inspector Melvin said: "The puppies seemed ravenous, from the way they were frantically searching the garden for something to eat or drink.

"The defendant handed the puppies over to me, and I took them straight to a vet who said the strong smell from the dogs suggested they had been living in filthy conditions, in their own urine and faeces.

"There were three adult mastiff type dogs at her property as well, although at this point they appeared healthy and so I advised Bennett to tidy up the yard and remove the debris and hazards which were dangerous to the dogs’ welfare.

"However, when I returned to the address in August, one of the dogs was by then emaciated and the yard was still covered in rubbish that made it an unsuitable environment to be keeping any animals in."

In her defence, the court was told that Bennett, of Trowbridge Crescent, Stoke, had been too busy looking after her children to take proper care of the dogs.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of her husband Craig Bennett, who failed to attend court where he was due to face the same allegations.