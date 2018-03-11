Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fox led to two drivers crashing on the A50 in the middle of the road after one swerved to avoid it, police have said.

The crash happened near East Sudbury at around 11.50pm on Tuesday, March 6, and involved a silver Peugeot and a red Skoda.

The driver of the Peugeot swerved to avoid the animal before losing control and smashing into the central reservation, according to Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.

The driver of the red Skoda swerved to avoid the Peugeot before also hitting the barrier in the middle of the road.

Both drivers suffered no injuries as a result of the crashes.

However, both the drivers could be out of luck when it comes to their insurance as insurers are unlikely to pay out to any motorist who causes an accident by stopping or swerving to avoid hitting a small animal.

The law deems it acceptable to run over animals such as cats, rabbits, foxes, ducks, pheasants or squirrels because braking or swerving puts other road users at risk.

However, as a general rule of thumb, animals large enough to justify an emergency stop are dogs, horses, cattle, pigs, goats, sheep, donkeys and mules.

The Road Traffic Act 1988 says that hitting any of these animals, whether they are injured or dead, should be reported to the police as they could cause problems for other drivers and further accidents.