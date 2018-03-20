Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton man is still critically ill in hospital after a crash on the A38 near Fradley at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the northbound side of the dual carriageway at the Fradley Park junction after it was reported that a Volkswagen Polo had left the road on Saturday, March 17.

The 28-year-old driver had to be freed from the vehicle by firefighters and was then taken to hospital, where he is in a critical condition this week.

A spokesman for Staffordshire police said: "Emergency services were called at around 11.10pm on Saturday to the A38 northbound, at the Fradley Park junction, following reports of a Volkswagen Polo leaving the road.

"The driver, a 28-year-old man from Burton was removed from the vehicle by firefighters from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service. He was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. His condition is currently described as critical."

The road was closed for several hours as detailed investigation work was carried out by officers from the Regional Collision Investigation Unit.

Detectives are urging any witnesses to come forward, particularly drivers with dash cams who were travelling on the A38 at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch by calling non-emergency number 101 and quoting incident number 876 of March 17. Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.