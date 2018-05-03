The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Fradley primary school is to receive a £2.4 million investment which will see an extra 105 places made available for new pupils.

The cash injection follows rising birth rates and proposed housing developments which have led to an upsurge in demand for places at St Stephen's Primary School in Church Lane.

The £2.4 million boost will see extra spaces made available, through the opening of new classrooms and an additional outdoor playing field.

The investment into education by the county council will also see £530,000 pumped into Baldwins Gate Primary School, in Tollgate Avenue, Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Councillor Philip White, cabinet member for learning and skills at Staffordshire County Council, said the step was crucial to give children in Fradley the best chance to access valuable education services.

Councillor White said: "With new housing proposed for Fradley and Baldwins Gate, it is important we ensure there are enough primary school places available to meet demand.

"As both schools are rated 'good' or 'outstanding' by Ofsted, the governing bodies of both schools are keen to embrace expansion so that future pupils can benefit from the valuable education offered by the schools.

"The right foundation of learning and skills is important for our young people to access good jobs and live healthier, happier and independent lives.

"With the well-documented rise in birth rates and proposed housing developments, we have to plan ahead so we can continue to offer good and outstanding school places for children in the county."

The Fradley plans were announced alongside the £530,000 investment into Baldwins Gate Primary School in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

This will see two teaching rooms built along with more pupil toilets, an outdoor play area and additional car parking.