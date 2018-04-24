The video will start in 8 Cancel

Some of the most talented crooners the UK has to offer will be on show during a special performance at Uttoxeter's best tourist attraction.

The Jerseys, a tribute act to legendary 1950s pop sensations Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, will play at Uttoxeter Racecourse on Sunday, July 8.

The night of iconic music will include a two-course dinner.

The boys will perform hits including Big Girls Don't Cry, Walk Like a Man and Ragdoll.

An authentic four-piece vocal group, The Jerseys' biggest shows to date saw them perform before royalty.

They sang for Her Majesty The Queen's 90th birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle and a charity event at St James' Palace for Her Royal Highness Princess Anne.

Doors open at 6pm, with dinner being served at 6.45pm and the music starting at 8pm.

Tickets cost £30 and are available online at www.uttoxeter-racecourse.co.uk or by calling 07719 636374.