Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Victorious Commonwealth boxing champion Frazer Clarke was met by scores of adoring fans when he returned to his old school in Burton.

The boxer made history when he won th gold medal for Team England on the Gold Coast in Australia at this year's Commonwealth Games.

The super heavyweight boxer took on India's Satish Kumar in what was a close contest, but Frazer went on to secure the gold with a unanimous points decision from the judges.

He started boxing when he was just 11 and has had his hopes set on taking home an Olympic gold medal since then. After his Commonwealth win, it seems as though he has taken a huge leap towards that goal.

Frazer grew up in Horninglow and went to school at de Ferrers Academy, so when he was invited back to the school to speak to pupils about his Commonwealth journey, he was eager to return.

When he arrived, teen fans rushed to greet the 26-year-old and congratulate him on his win.

It's not the first time he has been back though, as the boxer regularly visits the school to meet with current pupils and encourage them with whatever it is they are doing.

He said: "It's great to be back. The place has changed a lot, but the mood and the attitude of the kids and the teachers is always great.

"It's hard to remember when you're young, but teachers play a big part in your life. I've got a good memory and I can still remember the things they said to me at school."

The star held question and answer sessions with more than 1,000 pupils at the secondary school, giving advice youngsters taking their exams in the coming weeks.

He said: "I'm hoping to give the kids a bit of inspiration. They are going to make mistakes along the way - we all do, but they can't let that get them down.

"Some lads have asked me about boxing and some tips I'd give them, and I said just go down to the club. There are some great trainers around here.

"There's so much talent in Burton, but it gets forgotten about. Anyone who has got a talent needs to just go for it - help put Burton on the map!"

Frazer also spoke about the support he has received from his family, friends and Burtonians throughout his career, which started when he first visited a boxing club when he was 11.

He told how he was also involved in the re-recording of the Team England anthem Jerusalem for the Commonwealth Games, singing it on the podium after being presented with his medal.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

More than 350 English athletes flew to Australia for the Commonwealth Games. The team came second overall in the medal table, beaten by the home nation Australia. The Games is the only major competition where able-bodied and disabled athletes compete alongside each other.

Other local stars who impressed at the games were swimmers, Adam Peaty from Uttoxeter and Lewis White from Swadlincote, who both brought home medals of their own. Peaty got a gold and two silvers and White got a silver.