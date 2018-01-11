Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who died in a collision on the A50 earlier this week has been named.

Derbyshire police have named the man as Fred Victor who was involved in the crash on Tuesday, January 9.

The 32-year-old died in the crash involving the Rover car he was driving and a Ford Edge.

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway of the A50 between Junction 4 near the Toyota Island and Junction 3 near Swarkestone Road at 9pm.

A photograph of Mr Victor, who lived in Derby, has been released by Derbyshire police.

The driver of the Ford was taken to Royal Derby Hospital with minor injuries.

Witnesses or anyone with information or dash cam footage are asked to call Sergeant Scott Riley on 101, quoting reference 18000015424.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.