More than 4,000 youngsters in Staffordshire have taken advantage of up to 30 hours of free childcare, it has emerged.

The scheme is backed by Staffordshire County Council and first launched in September, and offers up to 30 hours of free care for children between the ages of three and four, with 4,500 children taking advantage, said a county council spokesman.

To be eligible for the scheme, either parents, or one parent in a single-parent family of a child must work the equivalent of at least 16 hours a week at the national minimum wage or living wage.

Nadim Zahawi, the Government's Families and Children's Minister visited the county to see the impact of the scheme, as Staffordshire was one of the first counties to implement it.

He met with council officials to learn how the authority works with childcare providers to make sure the facilities are in place so younsters can take up the free hours.

Mr Zahawi said: "It reached its initial targets well in advance, offering close to 500 places to three and four-year-olds in the area.

"We want to build on the thousands of families already accessing high quality, affordable childcare, and Staffordshire is leading the way in helping us deliver on this goal."

Councillor Phillip White, cabinet support member for learning and employability at Staffordshire County Council said: "Every year in Staffordshire parents are claiming up to 5,000,000 hours of childcare and it’s making a huge different to their lives.

"Parents can get back into work, work more hours, improve their work life balance, or simply put some money back in their pockets.

"In Staffordshire 96 per cent of pre-school places are rated 'good' or 'outstanding' by Ofsted so the 30 hours' entitlement is a fantastic benefit to the children and their parents and helps businesses retain and recruit staff."

Andrew Griffiths, Burton's MP added that he felt it was essential that parents in the area could afford quality childcare for their youngsters.

Tory Mr Griffiths said: "For many parents, being able to afford good quality childcare is essential to working and supporting their families.

"It's not just an issue, but the issue, and I know from speaking with families across Burton and Uttoxeter what a difference 30 free hours of childcare is making.

"Reliable childcare gives parents peace of mind and makes day to day life that bit easier. We want to help people with the cost of living.

"That's why the Government is spending more money on childcare than ever before, helping parents to balance their home and working lives whilst ensuring more children get the best possible start in life."

Parents of children turning three years old in the first part of 2018 are being advised to sign up to the scheme now.

Parents can check online if they are eligible by visiting www.childcarechoices.gov.uk.

After being given a registration code on the website, parents then need to contact their preferred childcare provider to sort arrangements.