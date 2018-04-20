Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ten lucky customers will be start Saturday by tucking into a free breakfast at a popular Willington pub.

The first 10 customers at Cherry Tree Farm, in Etwall Road, who say the code word ‘Wakey Wakey’ while ordering will get a full English breakfast free of charge.

The giveaway takes place on Saturday, April 21, between 8am and 10.30am - but you need to remember that code to bag some nosh.

Gareth Cotton is the general manager at the Cherry Tree Farm and says the giveaway is aimed at encouraging more people to tuck into a full English.

Mr Cotton said: "Breakfast is without a doubt the most important meal of the day and while we know modern lives can be busy, here at Cherry Tree Farm we want to encourage families to stop and get together to enjoy a hearty breakfast.

"We believe breakfast should be a meal to be celebrated – whatever the occasion! With bottomless tea, coffee and toast, our breakfast buffet is the perfect way to welcome the weekend - so we’re delighted to be giving it away for free this Saturday."

Saturday also marks National Tea Day, so the restaurant will also be running another cuppa offer too.

This giveaway comes after research carried out by owner of Cherry Tree Farm, Farmhouse Inns, that found 52 per cent of people viewed breakfast as the most important meal of the day. Although just 10 per cent enjoy it with their family each day, the research showed.

The survey also looked at what a perfect breakfast consists of, according to those who answered. This included eggs, toast, bacon, sausage and hash browns, with each item of food receiving at least 75 per cent of the vote.

The chain owns 63 pubs and restaurants across the United Kingdom, including the Willington one.

The survey also showed that almost every response said they would like to get together with family more often to share ‘the most important meal of day’.

The ten breakfasts are strictly on a first come, first serve basis, with full terms and conditions available on the dedicated Farmhouse Inns Facebook page online at https://www.facebook.com/FarmhouseInnsUK/ .