When it comes to nbulk buying, there is one place that many shoppers seem to head for.

Costco is a firm favourite and Christmas is always a busy time as people flood to the stores to make the most of the discounted prices.

These are available for members on their large quantities of products.

While customers can shop online and make a purchase without signing up to the store's membership scheme, they still have to be a card holder if they want to enter the stores.

However, there is a way to become a member with the added bonus of free food and a voucher to use - with a HUGE saving of £39.97.

Money saving website Wowcher is offering all of the above for £33.60 with a 54 per cent saving - and it appears that they are in high demand.

All you need to do to get the savings is buy your voucher here and take it into your nearest Costco store to get your membership activated.

Membership will be for 12 months and will include a Costco card for your spouse or partner too.

Customers will then also be entitled to a free rotisserie chicken and chocolate fudge cake as well as a £14 voucher which can be used in Costco.

Wowcher's offer is running until Friday December, 15.

You can find your nearest Costco store here.