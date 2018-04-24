Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children of the 80s, 90s and 00s can turn back time for the night at a charity disco in memory of a 54-year-old who died from breast cancer.

Kim and Stef Morgan and their cousin Charlotte Meades are planning to bring back the music of bands like S Club 7 and Bananarama at the fund-raising disco in aid of Cancer Research UK.

With fancy dress being optional, sthe trio are hoping to welcome hundreds of Madonnas, Michael Jacksons and even a few Britney Spears to the event. They will be able to dance the night away to classic songs including ones from Annie Lennox and Elton John, right through to top tunes from the Backstreet Boys and N’Sync.

It comes at a time when popstars from these decades are making a comeback through several now-successful festivals dedicated to the eras, such as the Back to the 80s and 90s Festival, which is held near Coalville, every summer.

(Image: Getty)

The 80s, 90s & 00s night for Cancer Research UK will be held at Newhall Social Club on Saturday, May 26, and the organisers are hoping to raise at least £600.

It is the latest fund-raiser the women have held, having already raised thousands of pounds taking part in the Relay for Life in Burton and Derby each year.

In the past it was an event they had completed alongside Charlotte’s mother Jackie Meades until her death from breast cancer on July 17, last year.

Kim, who is from Swadlincote, said: “Jackie had breast cancer and she fought so hard for four-and-a-half years. Unfortunately the cancer spread and on June 17 she lost her long fight.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“Jackie had taken part in the Relay a few years back and helped raise money for the charity. We like to think she would be immensely proud of all our efforts we’ve put in. She was such a positive person when it came to her diagnosis and treatment.

“She made a point of taking every day as it comes and making sure she still did the things she loved - like going on holidays! She was even on holiday right up to the last days.”

Now, they continue to keep her memory alive with their latest fund-raiser with a blast from the past.

Kim said: “After going to different 80s events, we really enjoyed them and wanted to do something locally for friends and family to enjoy. We each grew up with a different era of music and wanted to bring that to people, so decided to select all three decades. We’re able to open the event up to people of varying ages and give them all a chance to dress up.

“We have been raising money for Cancer Research for a few years. We take part in the Relay for Life Derby and Burton each year, where we help raise thousands of pounds for an amazing cause. After losing Jackie last June, we wanted to give it a massive push to raise as much as possible to help find a cure.”

The disco will be held at 7pm on Saturday, May 26, at Newhall Social Club, in High Street.

Tickets cost £5 and are available by phoning Kim Morgan on 07500530375 or email kimmie.morgan@hotmail.co.uk