The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new business in Stretton is hoping to keep its sign in place after it was installed without the correct permission. An application has been submitted to East Staffordshire Borough Council.

The Co-op Funeralcare, Unit 5 The Precinct, Main Street, Stretton - Retention of one externally illuminated fascia sign.

4 Knowles Hill, Rolleston on Dove - Crown lift to six metres of one yew tree and one walnut tree and cut back branches to boundary line of one holly tree and one conifer tree

5 Henhurst Ridge, Burton - Erection of a first-floor front extension and rear dormer extension.

Land adjacent Burton Kia, Ninth Avenue, Burton - Erection of a detached building to form a self-storage unit with office space including formation of vehicular access and associated car parking.

Broom House, Bagot Street, Abbots Bromley Replacement of existing UPVC conservatory with an oak-framed single storey rear extension

Beckdan Court, Church Road, Stretton Felling of chestnut tree.

The Orchards, 246A Lichfield Road, Barton under Needwood - Erection of a single storey detached building to form ancillary living accommodation.

7 Leicester Street, Burton - Erection of a single-storey rear extension

Granary Bagots, Bromley Farm, Newton Hurst Lane, Heatley, Abbots Bromley Formation of a manege.