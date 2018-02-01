Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Footballing greats were among those saying their final goodbyes to Leicester City legend Rodney Fern at his funeral.

More than 200 family, friends footballing stars of yesteryear and football fans lined the streets of Appleby Magna on Thursday, February 1, to say goodbye to the devoted family man and legendary footballer.

Mourners packed St Michael and All Angels' Church to celebrate the life of Fern, who died from dementia on Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

He made almost 500 professional games, including for Leicester City in the old Division One,which was the top tier of English football. He was the Foxes' top scorer in the 1969-70 season and he played in the 1969 FA final between Leicester and Manchester, which Manchester won 1-0.

He also played for Rotherham United, Chesterfield and Luton Town.

Rodney Alan Fern was born on December 13, 1948, in Coton-in-the-Elms, the son of Louisa and Alan Fern. The family later moved to Linton, in South Derbyshire, where Rodney lived opposite his best friend Jeff Bourne.

The pair went to school together at Linton Primary School where they met Vic Halom, another boy destined to make a living playing football. When the time came for the boys to sit their 11-plus exams, Rodney passed and went on to attend Ashby Grammar School, while Jeff and Vic went to Church Gresley Comprehensive.

When he was at Ashby, Rodney played under David Nish, who he later went on to play with at Leicester City.

After finishing his studies and achieving four A-Levels, Fern went to work at the Coal Board, but quickly discovered that what he really wanted to do was to play football, despite a former teacher at Ashby Grammar telling him he "would never make a living kicking a football".

Mourners were told of Rodney's strong commitment to his family, and how he would do anything for wife Linda, daughter Amanda, and her husband, James. Rodney's four grandchildren Alfie, Isaac, Daisy and Moses will always remember him as a "superhero", Reverend Sue Bradley said in a tribute.

Former professional footballers including Vic Halom, Frank Worthington and Alan Birchenall were in attendance at the funeral to pay their respects.

In a speech prepared by the family, Rev Bradley told of Rodney's life from when he would kick a football around as a youngster to when he would make lifelong friends while working behind the bar at the Ferrers Arms in Lount alongside his wife Linda.

Rev Bradley shared stories of the early days of Rodney and Linda's relationship when Linda's younger brother, David, would invite boys from the local school around to their house to catch a glimpse of football star Rodney at the table eating his meals.

She said: "Linda's parents soon became suspicious after realising how many young boys were coming to the house whenever Rodney came to visit; it turned out David was charging them 50p a time to see Rodney.

"He later managed to coerce Rodney into having a kick about with them, and the price then increased to £1!"

The family say although his health deteriorated quickly, he never lost his quick wit or his dry sense of humour and his family were always at the heart of everything he did.

Floral tributes to Fern told of the vast numbers of people whose lives he had touched throughout his life; through is professional football career or when he was the landlord at the Ferrers Arms in Lount.

One wreath was left by Leicester City Football Club, complete with the club's badge and blue flowers. The message read: "With fond memories of Rodney Fern. Leicester City 1966-1972.

During the service, mourners were invited to sing some of Rodney's favourite hymns, including Abide with Me, Jerusalem and The Lord's My Shepherd.

Rudyard Kipling's, 'If' was also read as part of the service and a Bible reading was taken from St Paul's letter to the Corinthians.

The coffin was then taken out to the classic footballing song, You'll Never Walk Alone by Gerry and the Peacemakers, while mourners applauded. He was taken to the churchyard across the road, where a burial service was held.

The family then invited guests to share their own stories and memories with Rodney at the Odd House Inn in Snarestone.

At the end of the service, guests were invited to make donations to the Jeff Astle Foundation, which works to raise awareness about the impact heading footballs can have on people later in life.

The foundation was set up after the former West Bromwich Albion legend died of chronic traumatic encephalopathy in 2002. It is believed his condition was brought about the low-level brain trauma caused by repeatedly heading footballs.