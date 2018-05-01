Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Funeral services at Bretby Crematorium are being broadcast online for the first time following a £235,000 investment.

The hi-tech work has been carried out by the Co-Operative Funeralcare, which owns the crematorium, and has seen the building completely refurbished.

The work has included state-of-the-art audio and visual technology being installed in both chapels, which now include the ability to broadcast services over the internet.

This allows family members and friends to log on to a dedicated website while the service is taking place, or to watch a recorded version later on.

Staff say several funerals have already been broadcast online and family members have been thankful that people who cannot get to the crematorium can still watch and feel part of the the service.

Both chapels have been redecorated and refurbished to give the crematorium a fresh look and the reception and family areas have also been given a makeover.

Crematorium manager Nick French said: "This is a very exciting time for my team and we are proud to be part of the community in Derbyshire.

"Our first priority is to enhance memories and love for all of our families and we are very pleased to offer that at Bretby Crematorium.

"We feel the improvements reflect our commitment to providing excellent standards of care for our families during their time of bereavement and also showcase how we can help people say goodbye to their loved ones in a way that is personal to them.

"Bretby Crematorium provides a peaceful haven for quiet contemplation and remembrance and all of these improvements will ensure that our families can come together to say goodbye in the very best surroundings."

Over recent years, the demand for funeral services to be broadcast online has been growing, as loving family members who have moved away say they have been unable to return for funerals.

Bretby Crematorium is made up of two chapels which each have their own separate areas and covered floral tribute areas.

The grounds around the crematorium are maintained as natural woodland, meaning there are no plaques, memorial stones or rose beds, and are open to families 365 days of the year.