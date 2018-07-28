Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Ladies Day at Uttoxeter Racecourse - July 2018

  • Share
  1. Everyone was in good spirits throughout Friday1 of 20
  2. Friends joined together in the sunshine2 of 20
  3. Guests enjoyed watching the races3 of 20
  4. Everyone wanted their horse to be a winner4 of 20
  5. The day wasn't just enjoyed by ladies though!5 of 20
  6. Ladies were excited to see Gok Wan6 of 20
  7. Gok Wan was on hand to keep everyone entertained throughout the night7 of 20
  8. Friends enjoying getting together to share glasses of Pimms in the sun8 of 20
  9. Gok Wan is well known for presenting How to Look Good Naked and Gok's Fashion Fix9 of 20
  10. The music was well received by guests10 of 20
  11. A bride to be enjoyed herself at the event11 of 20
  12. Guests enjoyed sharing bottles of bubbly as they watched the races12 of 20
  13. Guests enjoyed the music13 of 20
  14. Maxine Round, left, took the prize for the best hat14 of 20
  15. The five best hats of the day15 of 20
  16. Linda Haylett, left, was crowned the best dressed lady at the event16 of 20
  17. The best dressed women17 of 20
  18. The party carried on into the evening18 of 20
  19. The event was packed19 of 20
  20. 20 of 20
Local NewsManhunt after Swadlincote dad alleges BLEACH thrown in his face by teen muggersVictim says the ordeal has left him concerned about going out alone
Traffic & TravelCrash on St Peter's Bridge caused severe traffic for motorists in BurtonIt is currently the only way out of town for those heading towards Swadlincote
Local NewsSwadlincote firefighters tackling major grass fireThey are among eight crews fighting the fire in North West Leicestershire
NewsPub beer festival this weekend will feature bands, games and kids entertainmentAround 10 bands and acts will be performing on the day
News8,000 new jobs to be created at East Midlands AirportRoles will include freight handling, retail, airport security and car park assistants
Calke AbbeyChance to see Pretty Woman and IT on giant screen at Calke AbbeyThe stately home is also showing The Greatest Showman but the tickets have already sold out
Local NewsOriginal Sooty puppet goes on sale in DerbyshireHarry Corbett gifted the famous puppet to his friend Arthur Abbott to entertain his children with
Traffic & TravelCrash on St Peter's Bridge caused severe traffic for motorists in BurtonIt is currently the only way out of town for those heading towards Swadlincote
National Memorial ArboretumPoignant memorial unveiled to five lost crew members of freighter that capsizedA memorial will now be dedicated to the men whose bodies have never been recovered
Burton Albion FCHow Burton Albion fans can enjoy a day at Uttoxeter races and help the club's Community Trust at the same timeNigel Clough and Ben Robinson will be in attendance at the races on Sunday - and you can be too
FacebookBurton Albion 1-5 Cardiff City reaction - Bobby Reid puts Bluebirds further ahead at Pirelli StadiumJoin Richard Cusack for full live coverage of the Brewers' final pre-season friendly of the summer at the Pirelli Stadium
Local NewsManhunt after Swadlincote dad alleges BLEACH thrown in his face by teen muggersVictim says the ordeal has left him concerned about going out alone
Traffic & TravelCrash on St Peter's Bridge caused severe traffic for motorists in BurtonIt is currently the only way out of town for those heading towards Swadlincote
Local NewsSwadlincote firefighters tackling major grass fireThey are among eight crews fighting the fire in North West Leicestershire
Burton Albion FCBurton Albion fan favourite joins Wrexham from Coventry CityStuart Beavon was a hit on the Pirelli terraces during his time at the Brewers
Burton Albion FCBurton Albion suffer 5-1 defeat to Cardiff City in final pre-season friendlyGoals from Zohore, a Buxton own goal, Mendez-Laing, Reid and Paterson sealed a comfortable win for City
Calke AbbeyChance to see Pretty Woman and IT on giant screen at Calke AbbeyThe stately home is also showing The Greatest Showman but the tickets have already sold out
FacebookBurton Albion 1-5 Cardiff City reaction - Bobby Reid puts Bluebirds further ahead at Pirelli StadiumJoin Richard Cusack for full live coverage of the Brewers' final pre-season friendly of the summer at the Pirelli Stadium
Burton Mail Business AwardsBurton Mail Business Awards - firms urged to enter one or more categoriesBusiness owners are urged to get their nominations in to be in with a chance of taking home a gong
Burton Albion FCOne last chance for Burton Albion players to impress Nigel Clough with Saturday's visit of Cardiff CityBecause of the Matlock cancellation Clough now has just 90 minutes to look at his players before next Saturday's League One opener against Rochdale - how important could that be?
Top Stories
Burton News'Burton deserves better' - dozens join protest march calling on shamed MP Andrew Griffiths to resign
The Tory politician allegedly sent 2,000 texts to a local barmaid
Burton Albion FCBurton Albion fan favourite joins Wrexham from Coventry City
Stuart Beavon was a hit on the Pirelli terraces during his time at the Brewers
Burton Albion FCReece Hutchinson on why Joe Sbarra can be an inspiration to him as he aims for regular Burton Albion first-team spot
Sbarra is the leading light in the Brewers' academy
Calke AbbeyChance to see Pretty Woman and IT on giant screen at Calke Abbey
The stately home is also showing The Greatest Showman but the tickets have already sold out
Local NewsManhunt after Swadlincote dad alleges BLEACH thrown in his face by teen muggers
Victim says the ordeal has left him concerned about going out alone
Local NewsOriginal Sooty puppet goes on sale in Derbyshire
Harry Corbett gifted the famous puppet to his friend Arthur Abbott to entertain his children with
News8,000 new jobs to be created at East Midlands Airport
Roles will include freight handling, retail, airport security and car park assistants
Burton NewsMan who denies manslaughter of Frank Lovelock told police, 'I feel like it is my fault'He is on trial at Stafford Crown Court
NewsPub beer festival this weekend will feature bands, games and kids entertainment
Around 10 bands and acts will be performing on the day
Local NewsSwadlincote firefighters tackling major grass fire
They are among eight crews fighting the fire in North West Leicestershire
Local NewsWhy ex-soldier left with PTSD by Afghanistan violence will run amazing 22 half-marathons
The 42-year-old has described running as medicine that allows him to 'put his mind straight'
Local NewsScam victims told they will be killed if they don't pay £10k in Bitcoin
Police don't believe the threats are genuine