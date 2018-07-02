Load mobile navigation
Marston's Summer Cup 2018 at Uttoxeter Racecourse

  1. Pictured from left are Laura Metcalfe , Wendy McLaughlin, Kate Esplin.1 of 18
  2. Punters enjoying a bet.2 of 18
  3. Crowds enjoying the big races.3 of 18
  4. The crowd enjoyed a boiling-hot day.4 of 18
  5. Hundreds of fans packed the stands.5 of 18
  6. Pictured from left are Holly Williamson, Ollie Williamson, Chantell Williamson, Marie Dunnings.6 of 18
  7. Racing fans searched for the shade to keep cool.7 of 18
  8. Pictured are Hannah Davey, Caitlin McLaren, Alexandra Johnston Hume, Sarah McGrath, Fi Burns, Rebecca Hart.8 of 18
  9. Pictured from left are Karen Reeves with mum Bethany Reeves, Lynn Oldfield and Helen Whitehurst.9 of 18
  10. Pictured are Julia Stewart and Debbie Leadbeater.10 of 18
  11. Some top racing action was on show.11 of 18
  12. Fans milling about between races.12 of 18
  13. Eric Coleman, 97, who was the oldest parade ring manager in the country at age 96. He now helps out at the race course.13 of 18
  14. Hundreds of race-lovers enjoying the event.14 of 18
  15. It was perfect weather for the races.15 of 18
  16. Pictured are Joe Sparham and Stefanie George.16 of 18
  17. The stands were packed out.17 of 18
  18. A party atmosphere was in full swing.18 of 18
