Newsgallery

Pictures of the investment at Nestlé

The Nestlé factory in Hatton has featured on BBC Two's Inside the Factory

  1. More than £350 million has been invested into the Nestlé factory in Hatton1 of 8
  2. Solar panels will provide renewable energy for the factory2 of 8
  3. Gregg Wallace presented a BBC documentary about the factory and visited Hatton3 of 8
  4. Gregg Wallace and Cherry Healey visited the factory4 of 8
  5. The factory is called Nestlé Tutbury but actually sits in Hatton5 of 8
  6. The pair even got to try some freshly made coffee from the factory6 of 8
  7. The factory produces more than 250,000 jars of Nescafé Gold a day7 of 8
  8. The factory is known as a global 'Coffee Centre of Excellence'8 of 8
