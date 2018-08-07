Pictures of the investment at Nestlé

NewsgalleryPictures of the investment at NestléThe Nestlé factory in Hatton has featured on BBC Two's Inside the FactoryShare ByBeth PriddingTrainee Reporter09:52, 7 AUG 2018More than £350 million has been invested into the Nestlé factory in Hatton (Image: Nestlé)1 of 8Solar panels will provide renewable energy for the factory (Image: Nestlé)2 of 8Gregg Wallace presented a BBC documentary about the factory and visited Hatton (Image: Nestlé)3 of 8Gregg Wallace and Cherry Healey visited the factory (Image: Nestlé)4 of 8The factory is called Nestlé Tutbury but actually sits in Hatton (Image: Nestlé)5 of 8The pair even got to try some freshly made coffee from the factory (Image: Nestlé)6 of 8The factory produces more than 250,000 jars of Nescafé Gold a day (Image: Nestlé)7 of 8The factory is known as a global 'Coffee Centre of Excellence' (Image: Nestlé)8 of 8More OnNestle