News gallery

Pictures of the investment at Nestlé

The Nestlé factory in Hatton has featured on BBC Two's Inside the Factory

(Image: Nestlé) 1 of 8 (Image: Nestlé) 2 of 8 (Image: Nestlé) 3 of 8 (Image: Nestlé) 4 of 8 (Image: Nestlé) 5 of 8 (Image: Nestlé) 6 of 8 (Image: Nestlé) 7 of 8 (Image: Nestlé) 8 of 8