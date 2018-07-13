Load mobile navigation
All the pictures from the JCB Lakeside 5 2018

  1. Race winner Mark Dalkins, centre, with 2nd & 3rd-place runners.1 of 14
  2. The beginning of the race.2 of 14
  3. From left: Jenny Dalkins, winner, and Jo Bentley, 2nd.3 of 14
  4. Jenny and Mark Dalkins - winners in the JCB Lakeside 5 Run 2018.4 of 14
  5. 'Captain America' Stephen Dillon - all the way from Derry, Northern Ireland.5 of 14
  6. Two competitors at the race.6 of 14
  7. The first JCB woman to finish, Caroline Potter.7 of 14
  8. All the way from India, from left: Ninad Kulkarni, Mukesh Kumar and Umesh Sakore.8 of 14
  9. The start of the JCB Lakeside 5 Run 20189 of 14
  10. Keep it in the family - Jenny & Mark Dalkins - winners of the race.10 of 14
  11. Medals at the JCB Lakeside 5 Run 2018.11 of 14
  12. Twintastic! The First boy and first girl in the Junior race, Bertie and Grace Ingram (both 12).12 of 14
  13. Two competitors shaking hands.13 of 14
  14. Fred & Wilma Flintstone, Charles Bevan and Laura Jeffrey.14 of 14
Burton Albion FCBurton Albion v Mickleover Sports live - Fraser starts in Brewers' first friendlyBurton Albion begin their on-field preparations for League One at John McGrath's Mickleover Sports
