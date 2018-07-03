Swadlincote fire station progression

Load mobile navigation
  1. The original fire station as the famous tower was taken down1 of 23
  2. Swadlincote fire station
    Swadlincote fire station2 of 23
  3. Swadlincote Fire Station This Station will soon be demolished to make way for the new community Fire Station
    Swadlincote Fire Station in all its glory3 of 23
  4. Swadlincote Fire Station This Station will soon be demolished to make way for the new community Fire Station
    It has been demolished to make way for the new community fire station4 of 23
  5. Picture: Simon Deacon The Swadlincote Fire Station has now been demolished with the last part of the building been taken down today.
    The station's famous red doors are no more5 of 23
  6. Picture: Simon Deacon The Swadlincote Fire Station has now been demolished with the last part of the building been taken down today.
    Swadlincote Fire Station has now been demolished6 of 23
  7. Picture: Simon Deacon The Swadlincote Fire Station has now been demolished with the last part of the building been taken down today.
    The fire station has stood in Civic Way since 19527 of 23
  8. Swadlincote Fire Station Demolition
    It will make way for a £3 million hub8 of 23
  9. Swadlincote Fire Station Demolition
    It once stood in Civic Way9 of 23
  10. Swadlincote Fire Station Demolition
    Swadlincote Fire Station demolition10 of 23
  11. Swadlincote Fire Station has been completely demolished
    The famous tower in the background11 of 23
  12. Swadlincote Fire Station has been completely demolished
    Just the training tower remains12 of 23
  13. Swadlincote Fire Station has been completely demolished
    Swadlincote Fire Station has now been demolished13 of 23
  14. Swadlincote Fire Station has been completely demolished
    Picture: Simon Deacon Swadlincote Fire Station has now gone altogether14 of 23
  15. Swadlincote Fire Station has been completely demolished
    Just bricks remain15 of 23
  16. Picture: Simon Deacon The Swadlincote Fire Station has now been demolished with the last part of the building been taken down today.
    Demolition started on Wednesday, February 716 of 23
  17. Picture: Simon Deacon The Swadlincote Fire Station has now been demolished with the last part of the building been taken down today.
    A new community hub will be built in his place17 of 23
  18. These images show how the new fire community hub will look18 of 23
  19. The right hand side of the station was the first to go19 of 23
  20. Swadlincote fire station has been torn down20 of 23
  21. Swadlincote fire station progression21 of 23
  22. The skeleton of the new station has been revealed22 of 23
  23. Swadlincote's new fire station under construction23 of 23
