Swadlincote Town Centre trail and the Swadlincote villages trails

  1. bretby art pottery heritage trail
    Bretby Art Pottery1 of 22
  2. Brenda Maddock worked at the shop at T.G Green's pottery in Church Gresley heritage trail
    TG Green pottery in Church Gresley2 of 22
  3. George is pictured second from front with teammates Don Burgess, Alan Newton and Ron Stretton3 of 22
  4. springfield heritage trail
    Springfield Junior School will be the only school in the area commemorated thanks to its designer George Widdows4 of 22
  5. heritage trail jack bodell
    Boxer Jack Bodell will be included in the trail5 of 22
  6. eureka park heritage trail
    Eureka Park's main gates will also be part of the trail6 of 22
  7. heritage trail
    Hannah Mitchell7 of 22
  8. heritage trail
    King George V presented the VC to Corporal William Beesley8 of 22
  9. heritage trail
    Born in Newhall, Derbyshire, Ben Warren began his playing career with Derby County9 of 22
  10. heritage trail
    Miners return to work after fire at Cadley Colliery on December 31, 197110 of 22
  11. heritage trail
    A group of Derby & County Athletics Club runners pose for the camera c1949-50. They are, L to R, back: Arthur Hill, ?, Eddie Hardy, Jim Cooper. Front: ?, Lew Patrick, mascot, Bill O'Brien11 of 22
  12. heritage trail
    The Swadlincote/Newhall Road entrance to Eureka Park12 of 22
  13. heritage trail
    Old Tram Depot in Swadlincote, set to be demolished, to make way for new housing13 of 22
  14. heritage trail
    Gresley lad George Harrison played professional football for Everton between 1913 and 1923 and earned 2 caps playing for England in 1921. He then returned to Church Gresley to run the Rising Sun in 193614 of 22
  15. heritage trail
    The Rising Sun following a refurbishment in March 199215 of 22
  16. heritage trail
    Joe Jackson the singer16 of 22
  17. heritage trail
    The entrance to the Maurice Lea Memorial Park in Swadlincote17 of 22
  18. heritage trail
    A Mason Cash mixing bowl18 of 22
  19. heritage trail
    King George V presented the VC to Corporal William Beesley, 13th Battalion, Rifle Brigade, at Third Army HQ at Frohen-le-Grand, 9 August 191819 of 22
  20. heritage trail
    Burton to Ashby Light Railway outside the Tram sheds in Swadlincote20 of 22
  21. heritage trail
    Emmeline Jean Hanson used to run a Chemist here at 81 High Street in Newhall back in 191921 of 22
  22. heritage trail
    Pictured is John Hurt in Quad, Derby22 of 22
