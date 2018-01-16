The video will start in 8 Cancel

Drivers have been warned to expect major delays on a main route from Swadlincote to Burton this week as work is carried out on the gas mains.

Two-way traffic lights are set to cause disruption for commuters on the A444 Stanton Road, near to Violet Way Academy, it was revealed today.

Fulcrum Pipelines Limited will be carrying out the work between Tuesday and Friday, January 16 to 19, to connect onto the existing gas main in Stone Road and lay new gas pipes.

People heading into Burton from Swadlincote have been advised to expect delays and allow extra time for their journeys.

Later this month, from Monday, January 29 until Friday, February 2, the A444 will again have two-way traffic lights in Main Street, Overseal, as Cadent, formerly known as the National Grid Gas Distribution, carries out further essential works in the road to connect properties to the network.

A spokesman said: "We do this to ensure they can access energy from their chosen gas supplier."

Cadent will be carrying out the same work in Coppice Side, Swadlincote, until Thursday, January 18, with two-way traffic lights in place.

Severn Trent Water will be carrying out work in Bretby Road East, Bretby, on Tuesday, January 16, and Hill Street, Swadlincote, until Wednesday, January 17. Two-way traffic lights will be in place in both roads while the work is carried out.

Cadent will also be carrying out work in Branston Road, Burton, until Tuesday, January 23, with two-way traffic lights in operation.

The essential gas maintenance is being carried out to replace old iron gas mains with more durable plastic pipes.

A spokesman said: "This is to ensure we continue to provide safe and reliable gas supplies to local businesses and residents."

They will also be connecting properties to the gas network in Branston Road from Tuesday to Friday, January 16 to 19.

A lane will also be closed in Borough Road, in Burton, until Wednesday, January 17, while work is carried out by South Staffordshire Water.