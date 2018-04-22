Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An appeal has been launched to trace local relatives of a Second World War airman 75 years after he was killed following an aerial battle over Holland.

Geoffrey Wragge was one of six airmen who perished over the province of Friesland and it is hoped his descendants will come forward to coincide with the unveiling of an information board to commemorate the event.

It is known that his aunt and uncle lived in Moira and his cousin inherited his medals following George's mother's death in 1978.

George was part of the Lancaster Bomber Stirling R9263 employed as a navigator of the No 7 Squadron Royal Air Force.

The bomber took off from Oakington, Cambridgeshire, at 12.40am, on May 1, 1943, for an operation to Bocholt, Germany. Over the northern part of The Netherlands the aircraft was intercepted by a German night-fighter flown by Heinz Grimm.

After a short aerial combat the Stirling was shot down and crashed near the village of Akkerwoude. Six of the seven crew members lost their lives and are buried in the local cemetery.

Sergeant FA Painter succeeded in bailing out and was taken prisoner by the Germans, spending the rest of the war in a prisoner of war camp.

Geoffrey Wragge was one of the victims. He was born on November 7, 1919, in Sheffield and was the son of Samuel George and Julia Mary Wragge, nee Middleton.

After the death of his mother in 1978, Geoffrey’s medals were inherited by her nephew George Edward Middleton. His last known address was 117 Lubbesthorpe Road, Braunston, Leicester. In the late seventies Mr Middleton’s parents lived at 14 Poplar Avenue, Moira.

Since the early 1970s, research group Stichting Missing Airmen Memorial Foundation (SMAMF) has been investigating the air war over the Northern part of the Netherlands.

Douwe S. Drijver, the group's treasurer and researcher, said: "It is our main objective to gather as much information as possible about the aircraft and the airmen which came down over the province of Friesland during the Second World War.

"We consider it very important to keep the memory to the air war alive, especially since many flyers paid with their lives for our freedom.

"Over the years, our extensive archival research brought us in contact with many former airmen, pilot-helpers and other researchers all over the world. In some cases we have been able to clear up the fate of pilots who were reported missing in action. On a few occasions we also succeeded in returning recovered personal items from the flyers to their families.

"Our research group made several exhibitions about the air war and closely cooperates with the Frisian Museum and Resistance Museum in Leeuwarden."

On May 1, which marks Dutch liberation day and 75 years after the crash, an information-panel will be unveiled near the meadow where the Stirling came down. It tells the story of the crash and the brave airmen.

The group is hoping to find the family of George and exchange any information. The group would also like to invite them to attend the ceremony and the unveiling of the panel.