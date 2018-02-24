Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A collection of memorabilia once owned by British entertainment legend George Formby and unearthed at a car boot sale is to go under the hammer at an Etwall auction house.

The lot, which includes private letters about the showman's famous songs, autographs and theatre programmes, is likely to spark interest from Formby fans across the UK.

The items are being put up for sale by Hansons Auctioneers, in Heage Lane, Etwall, after being found by Long Eaton couple Rosemary and Paul Gregory at a car boot event two years ago in the Derbyshire town.

Mrs Gregory said: "My husband came across the archive and bought it for £25. He thought it looked interesting and decided to take it home to have a read.

"Now we've decided to part with it so someone who really likes George Formby can enjoy it."

The auction will take place on Tuesday, March 27 and has been handed an estimate of between £200 and £300.

Included are several letters from Formby's wife, Beryl, to Harry Gifford and Fred Cliffe who wrote a lot of the star's material.

Wigan born George Formby was an actor and comedian who found fame with his light-hearted and comical songs.

Jim Spencer, the manuscripts valuer at the auction house, said: "Most of the letters are signed by Beryl but one is signed by George and they discuss song, sketch ideas or refer to payment cheques.

"They demonstrate what a huge role Beryl played in George's success and the fact that he expected the very best. He often requested improvements.

"One letter, signed by George Formby and dated January 1, 1934, reads, 'the sketch you have sent would be better in a revue than for a variety act, also you have got it just a bit too blue for my liking'.

"Another letter, signed by Beryl and dated December 31, 1936, states: 'Dear Boys, Received your letter this morning with extra couplets for the Window Cleaner. Think they are very good indeed, and will get them in as soon as possible and let you know the results later'.

"I think any Formby fan would find the collection fascinating, if not priceless in terms of the insight it gives them into Formby's character and that period in British entertainment history.

"Clearly, the onset of the Second World War was taking its toll when one letter, dated January 2, 1940, was written. Beryl talks about pantomimes struggling all over the country as 'people are too afraid to book ahead in case something unforeseen happens.'

"The collection also includes vintage programmes from shows Formby starred in, such as Turned Out Nice Again at Blackpool Hippodrome, musical Zip Goes A Million, pantomime Dick Whittington at London's Palace Theatre and Fun and the Fair at London’s Palladium."

The George Formby memorabilia will be sold at the auction house on Tuesday, March 27. Anybody wanting any further information can find it by emailing jspencer@hansonsauctioneers.co.uk or by calling 01283 733988.

Hansons Auctioneers sells George Formby's ukulele

Last year a valuable Gibson UB3 ukelele once owned by George Formby was sold at Hansons Auctioneers for a remarkable £28,500.

It was once described as the 'Stradivarius of the ukulele world' by a previous owner and went under the hammer on Friday, June 30.

The banjo ukulele, along with a silver salver and memorabilia such as old photos, original paperwork and copies of the George Formby Society Magazine have all been sold to a new private owner.

The last time that the instrument was privately sold was in 1972, when the late Terence Wallin, a bookmaker and Formby fanatic from Birmingham, paid £310 for it.

Beatles guitarist George Harrison even tried to buy the instrument from Mr Wallin in the early 1990s, but there was no parting Terence from it.

The family of Mr Wallin came across the jackpot item recently during a clear-out and decided that it was time that another Formby fan could get the chance to appreciate it.