A Willington pub is taking Easter to a whole new level this year by offering favourite chocolate treat the Cadbury Creme Egg in - a giant Yorkshire pudding.

The Cherry Tree Farm pub has combined the unusual flavours to create the UK's first giant Creme Egg Yorkshire pudding.

The Etwall Road pub, which is famed for its giant Yorkshire puddings anyway, has introduced the Easter treat for diners to share to meet the growing demand for unique and unusual dishes, it says.

Gareth Cotton, general manager at the Cherry Tree Farm, said: "Easter is the perfect time to gather the family and feast together for a delicious homely meal – finished off of course, with chocolate!

"All our cakes at the pub are hand-made by our dedicated team so, this year, we put our cake-a-tier to the test to create something truly egg-stravagant as a special Easter cake, and we've not been disappointed.

"Our giant Yorkshire puddings are a firm favourite on our carvery menu; encouraging diners to pack theirs full of succulent meats and seasonal vegetables, so we thought why not combine these with the typical Easter sweet treat, to create something truly egg-cellent!

"Our Creme Egg Yorkshire pudding features two chocolate sponge cakes sandwiched between white and orange fondant, decorated with creme eggs and encased in a giant Yorkshire pudding – it's the best of both worlds!"

The Creme Egg Yorkshire pudding is available at the Cherry Tree Farm now until Monday, April 2.

The treat can be purchased to share for £8.99 or by the slice at £4.49.

Farmhouse Inns has 65 pub restaurants nationwide, and is dedicated to providing delicious carvery meats, seasonal veg, homemade cakes and 100 per cent dairy ice cream flavours.

Alongside its main carvery offering, the chain also has a separate menu featuring a wide range of pub favourites.