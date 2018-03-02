Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It appears that it is not only cars that have been struggling in the snow and ice as a gritter got into trouble too.

This picture, shared with the Burton Mail by Jo Smith, shows another Swadlincote hero, Jamie Gardner, helping to keep the town moving as Storm Emma continues to give the entire country a battering.

However, instead of a car getting stuck in the snow it was one of the gritting lorries working hard to clear the roads that needed rescuing in Ashby Road East, today, Friday, March 2.

Jamie was on hand to help the gritter get out of the snow and on its way around Swadlincote. He is among the many kind-hearted volunteers who have been out in the town helping others in the snowy conditions.

Many good Samaritans have been spotted near the main roads giving cars a push when they needed it and others have been ready to tow stricken vehicles, as people struggled to get around.

With more snow forecast for tonight and temperatures set to hit lows of minus 3C, these volunteers could be needed again tomorrow to help people on their way.

Stay safe on the roads.