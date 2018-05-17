The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pasty chain Greggs has taken a hit on the high street as shares crumbled following freak winter weather and consumer caution.

Greggs, which has units in Burton and Swadlincote, has issued a profit warning in the wake of the recent trading downturn.

Sales grew 3.2 per cent in the first two months of this year but were later hammered by March’s “Beast from the East” storms which forced scores of Greggs branches to close, the Mirror reports.

Further rotten weather in April meant sales for the year to date were up just 1.3 per cent.

The Newcastle-based business said it was also being hit by wider “uncertainties” as it warned full-year profits would fall short of forecasts.

(Image: Press Association)

It prompted a 15 per cent slump in its share price - one of the worst one-day falls since it listed on the stock market in 1984.

Greggs’ boss Roger Whiteside said it relied on people being out and about shopping, working and travelling.

“Customers don’t come out looking for Greggs,” he said.

Falling numbers of people hitting the high street has forced the firm, with nearly 1,900 branches, into a policy rethink.

Just 20 per cent of its shops used to be away from high streets. That’s now a third, with a target of 60 per cent in locations such as business parks and railway stations.

Mr Whiteside said: “Each time we are opening it’s away from high streets.”

Greggs, best known for its sausage rolls and doughnuts, is also offering more healthy options.

The most recent is a Feta and Beetroot Dip and Herb Chicken with Roasted Vegetables salads.

The chain, which has stores in Coopers Square shopping centre, Burton and High Street, Swadlincote, is also increasing the options available in its £2 breakfast and £3 lunch meal deals.