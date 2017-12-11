Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Football fans are being asked to celebrate the festive season by giving generously to the Salvation Army at their team's next home fixture.

On Saturday, December 16, Gresley FC is playing at home to Cleethorpes Town and will hold a food collection which will be donated to the Church Gresley branch of the Salvation Army. This will help feed the homeless and people in need at Christmas and the new year.

Keith Milner, vice-chairman at Gresley FC, said: "It is sad to think that when those of us more fortunate sit down with family and friends in a warm house to enjoy a nice Christmas meal that without organisations like the Salvation Army many people would be out in the cold with no meal to look forward to.

"So with that in mind, Gresley FC, as a community-chartered football club, has decided to help to make sure as many as possible get a meal on Christmas Day.

"I have been in touch with Cleethorpes Town and their vice-chairman David Mann who is going to put the word out to their travelling supporters so hopefully we might get a few items from them.

"Just one item donated will help. We are looking for tins of peas, carrots, potatoes, fruit, packets of biscuits, snacks, anything with shelf live would be appreciated.

"I am sure our great supporters at Gresley FC will respond but even if you are not a football supporter and want to help you can bring any donations to the gate between noon and 5pm on the day."