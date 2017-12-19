The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anyone giving their loved ones a set of Tyme Hair Straighteners for Christmas should beware.

Electrical Safety First has issued a global recall on the HS-058 model.

This is because if you use them, you could end up getting an electric shock.

The Chinese-made straighteners, which come in a fabric sleeve, carry a risk to the user as electrical insulation in the model is inadequate.

This can lead to the metal plates becoming live.

A spokesman said: "If you have an affected product stop using it immediately. This product is dangerous.

"Electrical Safety First recommends that anyone who discovers they have an electrical item that has been recalled should stop using it until it has been checked by the manufacturer."

Owners are advised to contact the seller, or Citizens Advice on 03444 111 444.