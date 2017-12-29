Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton folk unhappy with their Christmas presents can donate unwanted gifts to Mecca Burton - and help unpaid carers across the area.

The bingo club is inviting customers to drop off any gifts which will be passed on to the Carers Trust.

Recent research by YouGov showed that 71 per cent of Brits expected to receive at least one unwanted gift this year, worth a total of almost £17 million.

Instead of seeing these gifts go in the bin, Mecca Burton is hoping that customers can give their unwanted gifts to a good cause.

Presents donated to the club will be passed on to the Carers Trust, which works to improve support and recognition for the seven million unpaid carers in the UK.

(Image: Getty)

The trust works with independent partners to offer vital support to anyone who cares for family members or friends who could be ill, frail, disabled or have mental health or addiction problems.

Darren Stoten, manager at Mecca Burton, said: "Christmas is all about sharing and feeling generous but we know that some of us do receive gifts that aren't suitable or that we already have.

"That's why we are launching this amnesty campaign to save presents from languishing in the back of the cupboard and instead be donated to a worth cause.

"There are no words to describe the importance of what carers do in our community, and it's an honour to continue supporting Carers Trust and make life that little bit easier for the many unpaid carers across Burton."

Anyone who has any unwanted presents from Christmas is asked to drop off the gifts at the club in Guild Street.

Worst Christmas presents ever

The Mirror has reported some of the worst Christmas presents ever, according to its readers.

"My boyfriend once gave me a set of three saucepans with the middle size missing as he needed that size at home. He thought it was acceptable to keep it." - Veronica North, London.

"A skateboard when I was eight months pregnant and don't like skateboarding - from my husband." - Jenny Lee, Wales.

"A burial plot in a cemetery from my father. He had never bought me a Christmas present before and when he did, a burial plot was what he thought of." Debbie Roberts, Derby.

"A book from my son. The only problem: it was in French." - Patrick McGrath, Lancashire.

"A ceramic pink pig toilet brush from my husband." - Carole Craggs, Durham.

"A mop from my husband. It was our second year of marriage and he thought it was a good present as it would help me clean better." - Kate Sutton, Wigan.

(Image: Getty)

"At the age of 22 I received a pack of shredder lubrication sachets from my auntie. I don't own a shredder. Said aunt was not there at the grand unveiling, but she contacted me a week or so after Christmas saying she hadn't received my thank you card. She THEN asked 'have you got a shredder?' When I said no she then said 'I'm sure you can find something to use them for'." - Georgia West, Kent.

"A maternity bra from my husband when I wasn't pregnant. After many terrible gifts I asked for a nice bra set, My husband said it was a bit risky but he found a bra that had windows and opened at the front." - Jennifer Felton, Solihull.

"A pair of walkie talkies when I was seven from my parents. I'm an only child and both of my parents are profoundly deaf." Nicholas Priest, West Midlands.

"An action man when I was 18 from my dad's friend. I had just become an adult and I received a doll." - Liam Gunning, London.

"A used lipstick and a used Walkman from the 90s from my old gran. I'm guessing she thought 'I haven't bought her anything... I'll give her these and hope she doesn't notice that they're old and used." - Bridget Mallon, Scotland.

"Not traditionally awful but one year I was given a beautiful book all about chocolate, a very nice chocolate fountain and a hamper of luxury chocolate bars from my aunt and uncle. The only problem being... I'm allergic to cocoa." - Heather Wride, Somerset.