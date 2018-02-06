The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two Burton magicians say an auction featuring a £10,000 collection of tricks and books has helped keep the magic alive.

Jack Dent and Paul Brown were among those to bid for some of the 2,000 journals and props on offer at Hansons Auctioneers, in Etwall.

Mr Dent, of JD Magic, bought historic book Circle Without End, The Magic Circle 1904-2005 for just £28.

His copy is one of just 100 signed by prominent author and Yorkshire-born magician Edwin A Dawes.

The 24-year-old also snapped up several volumes of legendary magazine The Magic Circular - including the first edition, which dates back to 1907, for £32.

Mr Dent said: "I do talks about the history of magic so this was an ideal opportunity for me to buy items that I can show to people.

"This is all about sharing the love of magic and keeping magic alive. We can learn from this amazing collection."

Mr Brown, a magician of 40 years from Stapenhill, purchased a box of vintage magic books for £65.

He said: "It includes the first edition of a book called Expert at the Card Table.

"If you mention it to any magician they will know what it is but it's heavy duty. I'm curious to read it.

"I have been running magic clubs for teenagers for 15 years and I wanted to be able to show them this book.

"It's wonderful to be able to guide and support up and coming magicians."

According to Hansons, the collection came from a London-born conjurer who counted famous showmen Tommy Cooper and Ali Bongo among his acquaintances.

The London-born magician was a member of exclusive groups The Magic Circle, The International Brotherhood of Magicians and The Merlin Society, and collected goods for more than 70 years.

The unnamed showman died in 2017, aged 96, and his collection was bought by Hansons and split into 235 lots.

They went under the hammer earlier this week - and fetched £10,770 in total.

Magicians from across the UK flocked to the Heage Lane auction house, joined by 300 online bidders from across the globe.

Jim Spencer, a valuer at Hansons, who was tasked with categorising and sorting through the lots, said: "This was a very special auction for us, and good fun.

"It was interesting to have a crowd of professional magicians and members of the Magic Circle in the salesroom.

"There were more than 200 lots including tricks, large illusions, vintage books and memorabilia and nearly everything sold.

"It's wonderful to think that one man's passion for magic will live on to inspire magicians today and in the future."

What was sold?

The items were sold in 235 separate lots, ranging from boxes jammed to the lid with a host of smaller tricks, to larger items being sold individually.

These are just a few of what was sold: