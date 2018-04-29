Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Antique experts at an Etwall auction house have urged people to think twice before throwing something away as they they might just be sitting on a gold mine.

Hansons Auctioneers, in Heage Lane, has become synonymous with unearthing top items and selling them for thousands.

One valuer at the auctioneers, Isabel Murtough, has told people to keep an eye on what they are throwing away, and to never feel embarrassed to ask if something is worth money.

Ms Murtough, who specialises in jewellery at Hansons, said: "One thing that really sticks in my mind was a pair of Amphora vases which a colleague took in at a free valuation day.

"They were entwined with dragons which were smashed and broken. Because of the damage, we put an estimate of £20 to £30 on them and the owner joked that they'd nearly chucked them in the river.

"When they went to auction it went ballistic. They were eventually snapped up by an American buyer for £1,500 and bear in mind they would have had to pay buyer, restoration and transportation fees on top of that.

"The fact is a lot of people have items gathering dust at home that are very valuable and they have no idea.

"Plus you can still get amazing finds at car boot sales and charity shops. A fellow valuer dealt with a box of Lego bought at a car boot sale which had lots of beautiful fine art jewellery hidden at the bottom.

"Last year, a glass designed in 1900 by Austrian artist Koloman Moser was bought for 99p at a charity shop and fetched £170 at Hansons.

"And just before last Christmas, we sold three Chinese dishes bought at junk shops in the 1950s or 60s for £62,000.

"The owner was so amazed by the size of the windfall she said she might retire. Chinese and Asian art is hugely sought after right now."

On Tuesday, March 27, yet another item sold at Hansons Auctioneers, which is run by Charles Hanson, that was first thought to simply be 'rubbish'.

An incomplete game revolving around the suffragette movement sold for £620, despite being handed an estimate of £80 to £120, which dated back to 1910.

The seller, who asked to remain anonymous, said that they were planning on throwing the item away.

Ms Murtough continued: "Finds like this aren't unusual and I often wonder how many things actually do end up in the bin when people are having a clear out.

"What I say to people is never be afraid to bring something along for free valuation, even if you think it’s of no value. I'm very happy to advise and will tell you the best way to sell it if it's not right for auction.

"Even if you have no use for something, there is someone who will want it. Hansons recently took in a set of giant perfume and aftershave bottles that used to be on display at a department store and the instant we posted a photo of them on our Instagram account we had potential buyers.

"People have sometimes bought things along for free valuation and said they were afraid we would laugh at them. If anyone laughs at you, don’t do business with them.

"I love meeting people and I’m really looking forward to the antiques valuation day at Sheffield. It's a new monthly venue for us and we had a great day last time we were there.

"Bring along your antiques, jewellery, watches, gold, silver, ceramics, books and collectables and you just might be celebrating your own windfall in our summer auctions."