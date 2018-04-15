The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Burton teenager has been banned from driving for a year after he was caught behind the wheel while unfit through drugs.

Harry Watson, 18, of Yarrow Road, Burton, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court where he admitted three charges.

Watson admitted possession of 1.1 grams of cannabis and four Xanax tablets in Midway, on October 26.

He also admitted driving a Volkswagen Golf in Burton Road, Midway, on October 26, while unfit through drugs.

He has been fined £230 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

He was banned from driving for 12 months.

Other criminals dealt with in court

Paul Birks , 52, of St Mark’s Road, Burton.

Admitted possession of heroin in Burton on October 19.

Fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Ronald Gray , 55, of Chestnut Avenue, Midway.

Found guilty of assaulting a man in Swadlincote on September 28.

Found guilty of damaging a pair of glasses worth £200 belonging to the victim.

Made the subject of a 12-month conditional discharge.

Ordered to pay £620 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Janis Berzins , 29, of Charlotte Court, Burton.

Admitted driving a Ford Fiesta in Wellington Road, Burton, on March 3, with 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Banned from driving for 18 months.

Scott Rafferty , 25, of Goodman Street, Burton.

Admitted possession of 235 milligrams of class B drug Chloroethylcathinone and 181 milligrams of cannabis, in Burton on October 24.

Fined £93 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.