A move to turn a Hartshorne field into a tourist hot spot, complete with a teepee and a hot tubs, have taken a step forward after plans were given the green light.

It comes as there were 21 letters from people objecting to the scheme. They feared the surrounding wildlife could be affected but the scheme and that Hartshorne was 'not a suitable tourist destination'.

The plans from applicant, Rory Mulroe,will see a teepee, sauna and a yurt, which is similar to a teepee, which tourists heading to the area would stay in. The scheme also includes a toilet shed and hot tubs for guests at the site in Ticknall Road, Hartshorne.

It was discussed at a South Derbyshire District Council planning committee on Tuesday, May 1, where it was approved, despite 21 letters from people objecting to the plan.

Council officers had recommended that the scheme be approved, saying: "The development would create overnight accommodation within the National Forest.

"The buildings would be well screened by existing planting and would not appear out of character in a countryside location.

"None of the other matters raised through the publicity and consultation process amount to material considerations outweighing the assessment of the main issues set out above."

Commenting at the meeting, Councillor Trevor Southerd, who represents Church Gresley, said: "I have difficulty thinking there would be an issue with noise and disruption for people.

"I've read the report carefully and listened to what has been said. I've been on site and I'd be happy to move the recommendation to approval."

Also speaking at the meeting Hilton councillor Julie Patten said: "There's no management plan and there's no emergency plan and if we're burning logs to heat saunas and hot tubs, I would like to see an emergency plan in the middle of the forest because a disaster can very easily suddenly happen."

Nearby residents had raised a number of points in letters or emails, with a number of concerns expressed regarding the surrounding wildlife.

Increased traffic on surrounding roads, walkers who use the field and that Hartshorne was 'not a suitable tourist destination' were also concerns raised.

One objector claimed: "This would be environmentally unsound to the existing wildlife. There would be far more traffic on an unadopted road; this road is used by the public and residents of buildings farm."

Another claimed: "Pollution to the environment, wildlife and health from smoke and potential contamination of the land from proposed toilet facility.

"Residents would be unable to open windows or doors in the summer months and the smoke from large bonfires would likely pollute the local environment and affect wildlife, resulting in a significant deleterious impact on the natural beauty and peacefulness of the National Forest."

A third claimed "The litter at the proposed site will destroy the National Forest and the site will not be managed on a day to day basis.

"There is no pavement from the proposed site to local tourist attractions such as Foremark Reservoir.

"There are no local amenities in Hartshorne to accommodate basic living needs for tourists using the proposed site."