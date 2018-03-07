Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Swadlincote care home is among the first in the UK to use a new hi-tech feedback system giving senior staff instant information about the quality of the service.

The innovation will enable families of residents at Nether Hall Care Home, in Nether Hall Road, Hartshorne, to raise concerns or praise excellence, by simply using an App on their phones.

Operated by Larchwood Care, Nether Hall is one of the first care homes in the country to use a new app-based feedback system - HowDidWedo? App.

The feedback is shared immediately with members of the company's senior management team, so that positive comments can be passed onto staff, and calls for improvement can be acted on straightaway.

Sam Denis-Gillespie, home manager at Nether Hall Care Home, said: "By introducing this easy to use app that prompts an urgent response from our senior managers, we feel that we are pioneering a new way for care homes to continuously improve.

"Feedback from the people who live in our services, and their families, whether positive or negative, is one of the best ways to ensure that standards are kept high. For people to know their comments are being treated seriously and dealt with at a high level gives extra peace of mind.

"The app is free to download, and we have a tablet in the reception area to encourage any visitors to give instant feedback, even if they do not wish to download the app themselves. We hope that by doing this, we will be able to reward our staff who do a fantastic job, and quickly rectify any issues that may arise."

Don Tatham, whose mother is a resident at a care home which uses the new Larchwood Care system, was delighted to receive a call from the CEO just minutes after submitting his feedback.

He said: "The first time I used the app to highlight a concern, I was called by the chief executive personally on a Saturday afternoon. He said someone would be at the home on Monday to resolve the matter and there was.

"I’ve used the app to feedback once more and I’d say to anyone use it because things do get done."

The How did we do? app is available from the App Store for iPhones and iPads and the Google Play Store for Android phones and tablets. It is free to download.