Controversial plans for a 385-home development in Hatton have taken a key step forward - despite claims existing homeowners would be put at risk of flooding.

South Derbyshire planners have agreed that national housebuilder Bellway Homes should divert more than £393,000 towards maintenance of the flood defences following objections from householders and Hatton Parish Council.

The plans were previously approved by councillors in January 2017, but came back to committee to have minor changes to the plans approved. The plans will also see more than £2 million pumped into the area as part of agreements with local schools, healthcare services and for flood defences.

Councillors discussed the changes at a planning committee meeting held at South Derbyshire District Council offices on Tuesday, April 10.

The plans were approved despite several objections, including from Hatton Parish Council, claiming the site was susceptible to flooding, putting existing homeowners at risk if it was developed.

Bellway Homes have agreed to pump £1.6 million into local schools to assist with the impact of more children needing school places when the development is completed. The housebuilder will provide £136,788 for 12 primary places at Heath Fields Primary, £1,030,570.20 for 60 secondary places at John Port Academy and £447,069.60 for 24 post-16 places at John Port Academy.

Hilton Surgery will also be given £152,140 so that the practice could expand and provide additional services in the area to accommodate for the increase in residents in Hatton.

It was also agreed that £393,038.88 will go towards the maintenance of the 50-year design life of the flood defences.

The officers' report said: "Since approval, some minor amendments have been made to drawings largely at the request of the Principal Area Planning Officer, which relate to details representing clarifications and small improvements to the layout within the site itself but were not included in the last report to the Committee.

"It has also emerged that there is a small sector of unregistered land abutting the southern boundary of the site over which the main spine road would link to any proposed link road from the south designed to facilitate a link to Nestle.

"In order to facilitate this link running all the way to the Nestle factory, the applicants must be able to demonstrate that the link to Nestle can be delivered in full on land within the control of the necessary parties and as such the spine road requires a minor realignment to avoid the unregistered land.

"None of the amendments affect any other planning interests outside the site or any other relevant agencies.

"The relatively small realignment of the spine road is sensible and removes any doubt or opportunity for any unforeseen obstacle to completing the link road to the boundary so that the road abuts registered land to ensure the road can be developed in full."

Councillors approved the changes unanimously with no objections to the proposed alterations.