The sky's the limit for eight-year-old military-mad Harry Thornley - as he presses on with his ambition to visit 60 RAF bases across the country.

Young Harry has already visited seven RAF bases, including Wittering, Waddington, Scampton, Brize Norton, Benson, Barnham and Cosford, and now has a further 53 to tick off.

Along the way, Harry, from Hatton, hopes to raise funds for armed forces charity, Help for Heroes, with the help of his mother Charlotte Thornley.

Harry has set up a dedicated fund-raising website on a JustGiving platform, with £125 already raised by three different supporters.

The youngster has a passion for all things military due to a number of his family members serving in the forces.

His mother, Charlotte Thornley, said Harry wanted to raise money for Help for Heroes, after showing concern about soldiers returning from combat.

She said: "He always sees soldiers on TV coming back and asks 'what happens then? Who helps them?'

"Harry just wanted to do something, which is why he is raising money for Help for Heroes. Harry has been selling wristbands, and his friends are getting behind him when they can.

"I am a very, very proud parent and he has a heart of gold. He is one of those young children who has to do something when they set their mind on something.

"Harry is really happy to be doing this challenge, and he sees it as an ordinary thing to do."

The pair hope to visit all Royal Air Force stations across the country by the beginning of August, with a fund-raising target of £300 set.

Anybody who would like to donate to Harry's cause can do so by visiting the dedicated crowd-funding page online at justgiving.com/fundraising/charlotte-thornley.

What is Help for Heroes?

Help for Heroes is one of the nation's leading charities dedicated to supporting members of the military.

They operate firmly in the philosophy of helping those who have put their lives on the line to protect their country and stress they deserve a second chance.

The charity aims to support, empower and back those returning from combat who are wounded, injured or sick.

Rehabilitation work is carried out by the group, led by professionals, to help ex-servicemen overcome the physical and mental impact from war.

They also encourage a philosophy of camaraderie, encouraging former members to help one another get through incredibly difficult times.