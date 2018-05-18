Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Haunting images showing the degradation of one of Swadlincote's most famous landmarks have been revealed ahead of its demolition.

The bulldozers are currently breaking down Eureka Lodge brick by brick, which will signal the loss of an important piece of the town's history.

Eureka Lodge, is now a derelict building off Newhall Road, in Swadlincote, but it was once the home of famed industrialist John Wragg who ran both pottery kilns and pipeworks in the town.

But the grounds have been locked away for many years and the imposing 11-bedroomed home has now become a danger to the public.

Earlier this year Bart Kowalewski managed to get into the lodge to take a few snaps before it was bulldozed.

(Image: Bart Kowalewski)

However, lodge owner Mallard Developments asked that the images were not published until the home was bulldozed so as to not to encourage vandals and trespassers due to the dangerous state the lodge was in.

Mr Kowalewski managed to access the majority of the rooms, revealing the state the home had deteriorated to.

Even so Eureka Lodge still boasted its large, imposing wooden columns and grand windows - popular during the 19th century.

A once-grand staircase still remained, minus its handrail, while many of the original fixtures and fittings seem to be in place. However, some of the original fireplaces have been lost.

(Image: Bart Kowalewski)

Much of the wall paint and wallpaper still remains, albeit in tatty condition. It is surprising that graffiti is only scrawled on a small portion of the lodge, despite how long it has been empty.

Many of the windows are boarded up, but some light was still bursting through to provide an eerie feel when the pictures were taken.

The proposal to knock down the lodge and to build 13 bungalows on the site has been given the go-ahead by South Derbyshire District Council. Following a competition in the Burton Mail the rebuilt site will be renamed Eureka Lodge Gardens.

It is the end of the line for the once-imposing home, which has been hit by vandalism over the years and was the centre of several planning applications.

(Image: Bart Kowalewski)

A report previously commissioned on the house stated there had been "significant water ingress to the first floor and ground floor ceilings, weakening the timber roof structure, vandalism and pigeons nesting are evident."

The report said many rooms had been stripped while dry rot within timbers was evident.

Cracks and mould were discovered on ceilings and walls. The roof tiling and flashing has been removed and the roof had partially collapsed at the back of the premises.

"Guttering was blocked and had been removed in places causing damage to external walls.

Replacement of much of the internal structure to the first floor and roof construction would be necessary and external brickwork would require remedial attention," it added.

(Image: Bart Kowalewski)

The home was added to South Derbyshire District Council's list of buildings of historic and architectural interest, safeguarding the 19th century house's future, but, crucially, it did not achieve listed status and was left to rot.

Despite its important part in Swadlincote history, English Heritage claims the building does not have significant architectural merit and is beyond economic repair.

The district council previously said of the property: "The significance of the building is acknowledged to be of local importance; however, it could be argued its significance has been greatly diminished by the introduction of a succession of modern residential developments within its setting.

"It is an isolated site with no main road frontage and has been derelict and subject to constant vandalism for years.

(Image: Bart Kowalewski)

"The opportunity to designate it as a heritage asset has passed, being considered not worthy of listing in 2002. Its state of repair has precluded any viable use for a long period of time.

"On balance, therefore, the harm attributed to its loss is considered to be outweighed by the economic and social benefits of a provision of 14 homes in a highly sustainable location."