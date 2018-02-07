Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The parents of a baby who died from meningitis have been left heartbroken after thieves allegedly stole a charity box full of cash donated in her memory.

Russ Fisher says "lowlifes" took the collection box from Balance Street Pharmacy, Uttoxeter, on Wednesday, February 7. Rubie died aged just six weeks in 2015 from the disease.

The cash in it would have been used to fund the vital work of charity Meningitis Now.

Russ, who works as a caretaker at St Mary's First School, Uttoxeter, said: "I don't know what to feel, to be honest. It's a mixture of anger and feeling sorry for the lowlifes who did it.

"Whoever has done this is obviously someone who hasn't had to watch their baby daughter dying or give her CPR. They obviously don't care about what we've been through.

"My wife, Kerry, works at Balance Street Practice dispensary next door and was heartbroken when the pharmacy staff told her the box was gone.

"Hopefully there's CCTV there that will help catch whoever is responsible, because there are just no words to describe what they've done.

"If they've taken it to buy drugs, I hope they're really suffering. Perhaps someone's seen us wearing orange for the campaign and seen the orange box with Rubie's face on it and put two and two together."

It is not known what time the box was taken or how much was in it, but two previous collection tins at the pharmacy had yielded £150.

Russ, 39, and Kerry, 40, have also raised more than £16,000 through huge communal walks they arrange every year for the charity.

The Westlands Road couple recently said their son, six-year-old Alfie, still "broke down" about what happened to Rubie.

Their Uttoxeter home also recently had a new arrival - one-year-old daughter Sofie.

Russ said: "I suppose this is why lots of places don't have collection boxes and that's a real shame."

When the Uttoxeter Advertiser spoke to Russ, the offence had not yet been reported to the police.