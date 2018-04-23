The video will start in 8 Cancel

Talented Uttoxeter singers hit all the right notes with judges as they picked up a top prize at a prestigious music festival.

Official British and International Festivals adjudicator Philip Dewhurst awarded first prize to the Heath Chorus at the recent Newcastle under Lyme Festival for Music, Speech and Drama.

The popular choir, which has 61 members, took home the coveted Joe Botham Trophy after singing a diverse repertoire of technically-challenging music.

They performed pop piece The Climb, by Miley Cyrus, choral anthem We are the Voices and comedy number Give me a Choral Medley.

Mr Dewhurst was full of praise for the choir's "carefully-thought-out performance" and told the audience he found the chorus "very entertaining."

Chorus musical director Helen Clayton said: "When we first started doing such a varied programme, there weren't many others doing it.

"But now it seems quite commonplace for choirs to sing everything from Bach to the Beatles.

"I choose pieces I think the choir will enjoy and be challenged by.

"We always try to show our versatility. Audiences can be hard to please, but we try to ensure there's something in there for everyone."

The festival, now in its 87th year, attracted choirs from across the region.

The competition takes place across two weekends and attracts hundreds of performers of all ages across a wide range of disciplines.

Mrs Clayton praised the many volunteers who made the festival run smoothly.

She said: "This was our second time taking part in the festival, having just missed the top spot last year, and yet again we thoroughly enjoyed the experience of being with other choirs and hearing their performances. There was a great atmosphere."

Now the Chorus are turning their attention to a concert alongside Uttoxeter Town Brass Band for a charity event on Saturday, April 21.

The concert, in aid of Dementia UK, will take place at St Peter’s Church in Stapenhill, Burton.

Helen said: "Both ensembles are looking forward to performing in this beautiful setting and have an exciting and informal evening of musical entertainment planned.

"The concert has been inspired by the band’s principal cornet player Lucy Clipsom, who wanted to raise funds for the charity after experiencing the heartache of a family member suffering with dementia.

"Dementia UK offer specialist one-to-one support and expert advice for families living with dementia through their world-class Admiral Nurses. Lucy, from Burton has been a member of Uttoxeter Town Brass Band for two-and-a-half years.

"Everybody's been working hard to make the concert a success, rehearsing, selling tickets, even making cakes for interval.

"It’s great the way the band and chorus have come together for this event."

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 7.30pm, cost £7 for adults and £6 for concessions.

They are available by calling 07870 815221 or 07543 672117.