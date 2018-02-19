Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young Scouts have been learning more about politics and the role of being an MP.

Heather Wheeler, Tory MP for South Derbyshire, attended the 1st Hartshorne Scouts Group meeting to talk to the young people and discuss problems they faced today.

The group, run by Tim Moore, Natalie Lloyd-Johnson and Gareth Brewin, has Cubs and Scouts meeting on a Friday evening at the Goseley Community Centre. Beavers youngsters meet in Dethick Hall in Hartshorne on a Monday evening.

Mrs Wheeler gave a talk about her role as an MP and also her new position in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. She also took questions from those present on a variety of topics including the environment and recycling.

Following the meeting, Mrs Wheeler said she was delighted to be instilled as an Honourary Scout with the group by Mr Moore.

She said: "I was really pleased to be invited to the 1st Hartshorne Scouts to speak about the role of Government and issues affecting young people today.

"Tim, Natalie and Gareth deserve a huge amount of credit for the work they put in week-in, week-out, and they are excellent community role models for the young people they look after.

"I really hope the group will go from strength-to-strength in the years to come."