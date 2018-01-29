The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two more iconic acts with a string of top-10 hits have signed up to play Uttoxeter's top tourist attraction this spring.

Respective 80s and 90s legends Heaven 17 and Lightning Seeds will play Uttoxeter Racecourse's Live Music Raceday on Saturday, May 19.

Ian Broudie's indie-pop giants' appearance could not have come at a better time, as their performance of football anthem Three Lions will come in a World Cup year.

And 1980s indie-synth protagonists Heaven 17, from Sheffield, will continue the Wood Lane course's links with The Human League.

The band that performed hits including Temptation and Crushed by the Wheels of Industry feature former members of the League, who played the venue back in 2016.

Another sell-out is expected after the success of last year's Live Music Raceday, which featured Leeds indie stars Kaiser Chiefs.

Executive director of Uttoxeter Racecourse David MacDonald said, "Over the last five years we have established our Live Music Raceday as one of the premier live music events in The Midlands, securing bands like The Human League and Kaiser Chiefs.

"For 2018 we have decided to turn the volume up a notch and deliver two big acts with Heaven 17 and the Lightning Seeds.

"We anticipate this event being yet another sell-out and we’re already looking forward to one of the best days of our season."

Heaven 17 formed in 1980 and are now made up of duo Martyn Ware and Glenn Gregory.

They enjoyed a hugely successful 2017 that included tours of America and the UK.

Some of their hits are debut single (We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang and Come Live with Me.

Lightning Seeds band were among the most prominent bands of the 1990s, finding success with anthemic hits, Pure, Lucky You, Sugar Coated Iceberg and You Showed Me.

After an "elongated break", the band reformed in 2006 and have since been living "The Life of Riley" - to reference one of their top albums - while enjoying the festival scene.

Tickets for the Live Music Raceday go on pre-sale for 24 hours at 10am on Thursday, February 1 and will be available to those registered for news from Uttoxeter Racecourse and Ticket Master.

There will be just 1,000 pre-sale premier enclosure tickets at £25, rising to £30 after February 1.

Tickets will then go on general release at 10am on Friday 2 February 2018.

Tickets are on sale both online at www.uttoxeter-racecourse.co.uk, or by telephone from the racecourse office on 01889 562561.

The racecourse's announcements comes after securing former Spice Girl Melanie C for a DJ set at Ladies' Night.

Fashion icon Gok Wan will play a DJ set at this year's Ladies' Day on Friday, July 27.