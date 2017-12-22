The video will start in 8 Cancel

A heavily pregnant teenage prisoner has gone missing from hospital.

Sefora Tanase, 19, is a prisoner at HMP Foston Hall and is "unlawfully at large" after disappearing from the Royal Derby Hospital on Thursday, December 21, at around 1.30pm.

Derbyshire police say they are concerned for the welfare of Tanase, who is in the latter stages of pregnancy. She is around 5ft 1in tall, with dark eyes, dark hair and a tattoo on her right forearm.

She was last seen wearing dark-coloured leggings, a dark-coloured long sleeved top, grey pumps with pom-poms and a watch.

The police have issued an image from CCTV footage of her.

Tanase is of Romanian nationality and has strong links to the Birmingham area, with Kingswood Road in Mowsley being her last known address.

Anybody with any information about her whereabouts should call 101, quoting incident number 431 of December 21.