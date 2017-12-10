Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The snow has arrived in Burton and South Derbyshire and disruption for social events and travel has already been affected.

Residents have been warned not to travel unless absolutely necessary due to the risk of ice on the roads under the snow.

Derbyshire Constabulary has put out a warning urging everyone across the county to stay safe in the snow.

A statement said: "If you do need to head somewhere, make sure you plan ahead, leave plenty of extra time to get there and take an emergency kit with you in case you become stranded or your vehicle breaks down.

"This should include: an ice scraper and de-icer, a torch, warm clothes and a blanket, a pair of boots or wellies, a first aid kit, battery powered jump leads, a shovel and food and drink. Take a map or sat-nav in case you need to take an unexpected detour.

"Pack these in your car before making a journey, so you have them readily on hand should you need them.

"Drivers should also make sure the anti-freeze is topped up, and that your tyres are inflated to the recommended pressure and you have sufficient tread of at least 3mm. This will help keep you moving if you do need to make a trip.

"Snow chains and snow socks are available from major high street car accessory shops, and again these will give you extra traction while driving in winter conditions.

"Another piece of critical advice is to keep your mobile phone fully charged up. Let someone know where and when you are travelling, call them when you're setting off and let them know when you've arrived.

"If you become stranded and need help, call us on 1010 or 999 in an emergency.

"Finally, please stay safe. It's going to be a cold one."

East Midlands Airport and Birmingham Airport have both announced that the runways will be closed this morning while inspections take place. East Midlands Airport tweeted at around 9am to inform customers that they do not expect the runway to re-open until at least midday.

Holiday makers are urged to get in touch with the airport before starting their journeys.

Calke abbey's Christmas Market has been cancelled for the day due to the weather conditions.

On the roads, a lorry has jackknifed on the A50, close to Uttoxeter Racecourse, partially blocking both carriageways.

The incident took place near Sudbury between Junction seven for the A515 and Derby Road and the A518 near the roundabout for the racecourse.

traffic and travel information site Inrix says that the lorry slid in the icy weather and is currently waiting to be recovered.

Derbyshire County Council has said that all roads in the county are currently open, but they are prepared with gritting teams and snow ploughs if the snow gets worse.

A spokesman said: "Snow has begun to fall in southern parts of the county and is expected to move north during the day.

"All roads are currently open and gritting teams are patrolling main roads and treating where necessary.

"All gritters have been fitted with snow ploughs are farmers are on standby to help clear roads across the county where necessary.

"The snow is expected to become heavier during the morning. The Met office amber warning remains in place for up to 10cm of snow across the county.

"An update received overnight from the Met Office said the expected 15 to 20cm over high ground is now looking unlikely to occur.

"However the anticipated snow is still expected to cause some disruption and residents are advised, if possible, not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

"Gritting teams will be active from all county depots around the clock."

Why do schools close in bad weather?

If the snow continues to fall into Monday, we can expect for several schools in the area to close their doors to pupils for the day.

Headteachers can make the decision to close the school if they believe pupils will be safer if they stay at home.

They have to assess a number of factor before closing the school for the day, the Stoke Sentinel has reported.

A risk assessment is conducted, taking into account:

The state of pathways, steps and slopes around the school; Condition of roads and pathways in the local area; If the school's heating, lighting and water is working correctly; Whether catering can be provided; Availability of public transport and school coaches; The weather forecast.

Schools might also need to close if they are hit with unforeseen circumstances, such as a heating failure or burst water pipes.

They are advised to make a decision to close as early as possible, so that parents and carers can put preparations in place.

