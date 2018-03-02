Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The number of heavy vehicles ignoring the weight restriction and crossing the ancient Swarkestone Causeway has dropped by a quarter, it has emerged.

Five truck drivers were prosecuted for breaching the weight restriction on the causeway, though. The figures relate to a the nine-month period from April to December last year.

New signage is thought to have helped warn truck drivers about the causeway, although the total amount of traffic using the structure has risen.

Lorries which exceed the 7.5 tonne wight restriction are banned from the Grade I listed route causeway which spans the marshlands from Swarkestone to Stanton-by-Bridge.

The figures were reported to residents, who have voiced their concerns over amount of traffic using the structure, at the latest Melbourne Area Forum meeting.

The bridge, which is just under a mile long, was built in the 13th century, with the first mention in 814 years ago in 1204.

As a result of the ongoing issues with vehicles ignoring the weight limit, last April, Derbyshire County Council stepped in and installed an electronic warning sign to deter truckers from crossing.

This has led to 19 per cent decrease in issues as of December 2017, despite a three per cent increase in traffic on the causeway, the authority has said.

In the same time period five large vehicle drivers have been successfully prosecuted, with one outstanding and a further seven under investigation, the meeting was told.

A new bridge has also been ruled out due to no funding being available, residents heard. Up to 15,000 vehicles now cross the causeway each day, with residents angered as this rises year on year.

County council officers have also identified 21 locations where signs leading up the bridge could be further improved - work which will be taken on soon, residents heard.

A county council spokesman told the Burton Mail: "We installed electronic warning signs to deter overweight lorries on all approaches to Swarkestone Causeway in April 2017.

"Monitoring has shown that since then, up to December 2017, there has been a 19 per cent decrease in the number of restricted vehicles using the 7.5 tonne route compared with the same period the previous year – despite a three per cent increase in the total volume of traffic using the bridge.

"Between April and December 2017 there were also five successful prosecutions involving restricted vehicles.

"One is currently outstanding and seven further cases are under investigation.

"Other road signs on approaches to the causeway are also being reviewed.

"A total of 21 locations have been identified for further improvement which could mean the relocation of some signs.

"This work is ongoing.

"Signage on the motorway and roads such as the A50 are the responsibility of Highways England."

Signs, particularly on the M1 are thought to cost £90,000 each.

Richard Handbury, part of the traffic and safety service for Amber Valley, Erewash Borough and South Derbyshire, said that the current system was "open to abuse".

A permanent monitoring station had been installed south of the causeway to file data on overweight vehicles.

He says that the approaches from Ticknall, Melbourne, Shardlow and the A50 were key spots at which weight limit signage ought to be improved to prevent the widespread issue of overweight vehicles travelling on the unique carriageway.

Mr Handbury also said that farmers around the area and bus companies had special dispensation to break the weight limit.

However, the order governing this was from 2004 and it wasn't clear who had permission and who didn't.

South Derbyshire district councillor John Harrison, who chaired the area forum meeting, said that it would also be a good idea to ask bus company Arriva to ensure that two vehicles going in different directions did not meet on the causeway.

A warning letter is the first step for motorists caught driving overweight vehicles across the bridge, he said.

There were 11 prosecutions in 2015/16 and nine in 2016/17 compared with just five in 2017/18, which council officers feel was down to resource issues alone in enforcing the limit.

Mr Handbury said there was also an issue with foreign HGV drivers using outdated satellite navigation systems going over the causeway.

If caught, it was often thought not worth pursuing an international investigation to net a £75 or £100 fine, he said.