Those heading off on their holidays from East Midlands Airport are being urged to check their hand luggage allowance before jetting off.

Ryanair will be changing its allowances at all of the airports it operates from starting on Monday, January 15, under plans which were announced by the airline last September.

Holidaymakers can take two items of luggage on board at the moment - a small handbag or laptop-sized bag which can fit under the seat, and a larger bag which must not exceed 10kg in weight and which goes in the overhead locker.

However, from January 15, passengers will only be able to carry the smaller bags with them, while larger bags will instead be placed in the hold.

However, customers who pay for priority boarding, which costs from £5 per flight, will continue to be able to keep both bags with them on the aircraft.

Ryanair hand luggage rules

Non-priority customers

If you have NOT purchased priority and two cabin bags, you are only permitted to bring one small bag on board. Your second 10kg bag will be tagged at the gate and put into the hold free of charge.

This small bag (a handbag or laptop bag) must not exceed 35x20x20cm and should easily fit under the seat in front of you.

Priority customers and two cabin bags

If you have purchased priority and two cabin bags, Flexi Plus, Plus or Family Plus you will be permitted to bring both of the cabin bags on board.

Your small bag (e.g. handbag, laptop etc.) must not exceed 35x20x20cm and should easily fit under the seat in front of you.

Your second 10kg bag must be 55x40x20cm in size and must fit into the sizers at the gate.

Failure to comply will result in a charge of £50 per item at the departure gate and may also lead to delays for all passengers on board.

The changes were meant to come into force in November last year, but were put back by the firm.

The airline is the largest operator at East Midlands Airport, with flights to more than 35 destinations.

The Dublin-based carrier said it made the decision because flights are being delayed due of a lack of space in overhead lockers.

Chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs claimed the move would cost Ryanair more than £46 million every year in reduced checked bag fees.

He said: "We believe offering bigger bags at reduced fees will encourage more customers to consider checking in a bag, which will reduce the high volume of customers we have with two carry-on bags at the boarding gates, which is causing flight delays due to large numbers of gate bag and cabin bag offloads."

In a statement Ryanair also said it was increasing its check-in bag allowance from 15kg to 20kg for all bags. However, the 20kg limit is already widely available.

It also said it was reducing the standard fee for a 20kg bag from £35 to £25, although this is already the standard online price outside of peak travel periods.