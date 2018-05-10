The video will start in 8 Cancel

Drivers heading out and about in Derbyshire are urged to be aware of where speed cameras are located.

Mobile speed cameras will once again be patrolling the region's roads over the coming days to make sure motorists are sticking to the speed limit.

Speed camera vans are set to be in position at a number of city and county locations in Derbyshire from Wednesday, May 9.

The latest locations until May 23 have now been released by CREST Derbyshire.

The enforcement patrols will take place at the following sites:

Derbyshire (Until May 23)

A444 Stanton

A6005 Derby

A619 Chesterfield

A57 Snake Pass

A57 Glossop

B6019 Alfreton and South Normanton

A6096 Kirk Hallam

A514 Derby

A511 Swadlincote

A623 Peak Forest

Callywhite Lane, Dronfield

Codnor Denby Lane

A615 Tansley

B6150 Loundsley Green, Chesterfield