Drivers heading out and about in Derbyshire are urged to be aware of where speed cameras are located.
Mobile speed cameras will once again be patrolling the region's roads over the coming days to make sure motorists are sticking to the speed limit.
Speed camera vans are set to be in position at a number of city and county locations in Derbyshire from Wednesday, May 9.
The latest locations until May 23 have now been released by CREST Derbyshire.
The enforcement patrols will take place at the following sites:
Derbyshire (Until May 23)
- A444 Stanton
- A6005 Derby
- A619 Chesterfield
- A57 Snake Pass
- A57 Glossop
- B6019 Alfreton and South Normanton
- A6096 Kirk Hallam
- A514 Derby
- A511 Swadlincote
- A623 Peak Forest
- Callywhite Lane, Dronfield
- Codnor Denby Lane
- A615 Tansley
- B6150 Loundsley Green, Chesterfield
- A6007 Loscoe
- Long Lane, Charlesworth
- Chesterfield Rd, Eckington
- A6 Cromford
- Hillside Rd, Linton
- Sheffield Rd, Glossop
- Cotes Park/Clover Nook Ind Est, Somercotes
- A6 Duffield
- B6050 Main Rd, Cutthorpe
- A623 Stoney Middleton to Peak Forest
- Osmaston Rd, Derby
- A514 Swadlincote
- A515 Ashbourne to Buxton