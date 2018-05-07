Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Budding photographers are being invited to put their talents to good use by helping to save a Grade II listed treasure in Swadlincote which has been left to rot.

The Bretby Art Pottery showroom in Swadlincote Road, Woodville, is to undergo a complete revamp and The Heritage Trust, which has been tasked with saving the derelict site as a nod to South Derbyshire’s important industrial heritage, is hoping to turn it into a community centre.

The end result of the programme will see the local community and people from further afield experience and learn many traditional crafts and skills including pottery.

Now the Heritage Trust has launched a competition with the theme ‘lost’ portraying photographs of historic buildings and traditional skills and crafts which are on the verge of disappearing forever.

Michael Faulkner, chairman of the Heritage Trust, told the Burton Mail: “Our latest project, the Bretby Art Pottery showroom in Swadlincote, is the inspiration behind the choice of the theme with it being a Grade II listed building that is in a very poor state of repair and could have been lost before we took ownership.

"The trust is opening the competition to people who are UK residents with categories for under 16s, students and amateur photographers. The winner of each category and three runners-up will have their images published in the trust’s 2019 calendar that will be sold to raise funds for the restoration of the Bretby showroom.”

The trust has been raising funds to repair the building and restore damage caused from water ingress, vandalism and theft which has left the building virtually forgotten, despite it being one of the area's most historic and well-loved treasures.

It was revealed last year that the building was given a boost with a £10,000 National Lottery grant to launch a feasibility study into the appropriate use of the premises as well as further community consultation.

Mr Faulkner added: “We are now preparing for future grant applications and carrying out further market research into various options for the reuse of the building.

“The process of raising funds is ongoing along with the need to raise the profile of the project and our dedicated team of volunteers are still striving to give the building a new life.”

The deadline for submissions will be June 15. An exhibition will be held on June 29 at Swadlincote Town Hall for judging and prize-giving. Each of the category winners will then be entered into a prize draw with prizes for first, second and third places

As well as sales from the calendar, there will be a small registration fee with proceeds going towards the Bretby Art Pottery showroom project. The trust helps local schools and colleges get involved as well as keen amateur photographers.

Images can be uploaded via the website where more information can be found at https://www.theheritagetrust.org.uk/photo-competition

If people require further information they can email admin@heritagetrust.org.uk

Prizes will include a £25 voucher from Posh Polly Prints, Chesterfield; a canvas print of a winner’s photograph valued at £55 from Dents Photo Chesterfield, two free film entries at the Quad Derby; and a £20 voucher from Masseys Swadlincote .

Which other buildings which are on the verge of being lost in the local area?

Burton’s The Ritz which started life as a cinema before it turned into an all-you-can-eat restaurant before closing more than a year ago;

The derelict buildings next to Burton Magistrates’ Court;

The former Burton Magistrates’ Court which closed in 2016;

Burton County Court which closed 10 years ago. Plans have been approved to turn it into apartments.

Burton Museum which closed in 1981.