Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Yoxall martial arts instructor has told how his best friend jumped into ice-cold waters to save his life when a fishing trip in rural France went horribly wrong.

Lyle Moore was rescued by his fishing companion Harry Mills when he was on the verge of drowning during a holiday trip to the Vendee in western France.

Lyle and Harry, both 23, had originally met when they were teenagers at John Taylor High School in Barton, growing up together as best friends.

In August last year, the pair travelled to La Poinoux, in Vendee, in search of places they could fish without being disturbed by locals taking the best spots.

On August 18, the pair were enjoying a relaxing day trying to catch carp, both with a beer in hand. The two friends found themselves caught up in a near disaster when Lyle's £300 deeper, a tool to judge the depth of a pool of water, came off the fishing wire.

The pair had a running joke that, if that ever happened, martial arts instructor Lyle would dive straight in after it to retrieve it, due to its cost.

On that Friday afternoon, that was exactly what Lyle did; a decision that could have cost him his life.

He said: "It was about 30C - it was roasting. Because of that, I thought the water would be quite warm, so I climbed in to get it. It was freezing cold. I couldn't believe how cold it was, but I carried on swimming towards it.

"The deeper had come off the line about 150 yards away from the riverbank, so I had a fair way to swim to get it.

"When I was a little over halfway, I turned back to Harry to joke I might need his help because I was starting to feel a little funny, but he basically said 'not a chance' with his beer still in his hand.

"But around 20 seconds after that, I felt my arms completely shut down. A few seconds later my legs did too. I started going under the water and I was struggling to keep my head above the water."

Harry quickly noticed that Lyle was no longer joking and immediately dived into the water to help his friend. He struggled against the freezing temperatures to drag Lyle back to the shore and pulled him up onto some rocks, but he continued to fall in and out of consciouness.

He then wrapped a blanket around Lyle before calling emergency services, but the language barrier proved to be a problem.

Lyle said: "I could hear Harry trying to say the name of the place, but he just couldn't get it right. He then tried to spell it but was getting all the letters mixed up because he was trying to do it in French.

"I knew how to say it but I just couldn't find the breath to be able to speak. I eventually managed to say the name so that Harry could tell the ambulance where to go."

Eventually, the ambulance arrived and the boys managed to avoid a hospital visit after both were checked over by a doctor in the back of the ambulance.

The lads returned home a few days later to their worried families who couldn't thank Harry, an engineer from Walton, enough for the brave actions which saved Lyle's life.

Harry's bravery prompted Lyle's mother, Selina Moore, to recommend Harry for a top bravery honour. He was awarded a Testimonial of Parchment by the Royal Humane Society for his selfless actions.

The award was officially presented to him by Mayor of East Staffordshire Simon Gaskin, at a special event organised by his friends and family at the Winery on Thursday, April 19.

Lyle said: "I owe him my life. I have thought about getting him a gift to say thank-you, but no matter what I get, it won't match up to what he did for me."

Since the incident, Lyle admits he has not been fishing as much - although partially due to other commitments - but Harry still loves to go down to see what he can catch.