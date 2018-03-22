Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The church bells will toll in Alrewas as a mark of respect to three men who were killed during the First World War and who all lived in the village.

Bell ringers in the village have been already held 15 similar events, all to mark the deaths of local men who died during the First World War. The ringing comes as 2018 marks 100 years since the end of World War Two.

The bell ringers will go to the All Saints' Church in Church Road and ring the bells, so they can be heard throughout the village on Friday, March 22.

The church has been holding events such as this since 2014, when centenary events marking the start of the First World War began to pay respects to those from the village who lost their lives fighting.

The upcoming event will be held to remember three men who lived in and around Alrewas and who died between March 21 and March 27, 1918.

David Herschell, 73, who is one of those organising the memorial, said: "We got the idea when a member of our group went to the National Memorial Arboretum. He found in the archives that there were a lot of men from the area who were killed during the First World War.

"We decided we wanted to pay our respects to them, so we have been ringing the bells as close to the centenary of the deaths as we can.

"It's been hugely popular and we have even had family members of some of those who died get in touch with us."

The bells at the church will ring from 6pm tonight and will commemorate George Causer, Thomas George Green and William John Lucas, who all died in March 1918.

George Causer was born in 1895 and was the son of Thomas and Mary Causer. He and his father, who worked on the railways, moved to the Malvern in Fradley after Mary's death.

George joined the 2nd and 6th Battalions of the North Staffordshire Regiment as a private, and was later promoted to sergeant.

He died on March 21, 1918, during the German Spring Offensive in the Bullecourt Area and, as he has no known grave, he is remembered on the addenda panels of the Arras Memorial in France.

Also to be remembered at the event, will be Thomas George Green, who was born in Alrewas in 1892, the son of William and Emma Green. William was retired and living in Mill End Lane. In 1911, Thomas was working as an assistant gardener.

He enlisted as a private in the 2nd and 5th Battalion of the North Staffordshire Regiment during the First World War.

He was also killed in the German Spring Offensive on March 21, and like George Causer, he is remembered on the Arras Memorial.

William John Lucas will be the third person to be remembered. William was the son of William and Bessie Lucas and was born in 1897. He lived at Fradley Junction. He enlisted as a private in the 2nd and 5th Battalion of the West Yorkshire regiment in 1916.

He trained in Lichfield, Somerlayton and Cardiff before he was drafted to France on October 19, 1917. He served at Ypres, Cambrai and Bourlon Wood.

However, he contracted pneumonia while in action and was taken to hospital at Humbercamps near Calais, where he died on March 26 or 27, 1918. He is buried at the Humbercamps Communal Cemetery Extension.

What happened in the First World War?

The First World war was a global war centred in Europe that began on July 28, 1914 and lasted until November 11, 1918. The four-year conflict was triggered by the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria.

In total, 135 countries were involved in the war and more than 15 million people were killed.

The Treaty of Versailles was signed in 1919 and required Germany to accept full responsibility for the war, to surrender its African colonies and to make reparations to some Allied countries.