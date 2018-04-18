Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Artistic East Staffordshire villagers are creating 'heroic' designs to decorate wells as part of a quirky community tradition dating back 40 years.

Newborough's first annual well dressing was way back in 1978 - and only twice has it not taken place since.

Only the foot and mouth crisis of 2001 and major sewage works in 1986 have scuppered the annual event.

It has been credited with uniting neighbours and creating a sense of community in the small rural parish.

This year's showpiece, which is themed around "heroes and heroines", is set to take place on May Day Bank Holiday, May 7.

Mum of two Deborah Proctor, 43, a member of the Newborough Well Dressing Committee, said she wanted to get involved in the project after being "blown away" by last year's event, the first she had seen since moving to the village.

She said: "It’s a really labour-intensive process and we draw on the whole community to get involved and make it happen.

"People even come in from our surrounding villages to lend a hand. We have a big marquee in one of the fields where the designs are put together.

"Scores of participants will drop in to land a hand throughout a typical day and evening in the run-up to the big day.

"Everyone chips in and that’s the best thing about the well-dressing in my opinion. It helps keep the community ticking over.

"That’s one of the main reasons we do it – to celebrate our village and keep drawing our community together. That’s no mean feat these days.

"It’s only a small village and it would be easy for people to become isolated, but the well dressing is a long-held tradition that gives people a reason to get together and work together.

"We have a massive day of music, other entertainment and food on the day and it’s quite an occasion.

"Last year was my first one and we themed it around the Great British weather and we got a fantastic turnout."

The four wells are in Hollybush Lane, Yoxall Road, Abbots Bromley Road and Chapel Lane, but more dressing designs will be dotted around the village.

Deborah, who is married to business owner Mark, 50, explained the painstaking process behind making the wells look wonderful.

She said: "It’s amazing that we’re able to make them from all natural materials.

"We have four wells in the village and the process starts when we attach wooden boards to them.

"Some of those boards are pretty huge, with two six-foot side panels and another one going over the top.

"The next step brings our village’s children into the process during our 'puddling day', when we soften clay to put inside the boards.

"This involves softening the clay by adding water and getting the children to stand on it.

"Once the clay’s gone in, the outline of the designs is made in hundreds of coffee beans.

"Then there’s the 'petaling' stage, when loads of flower petals are added to make colourful inlays.

"An example of how this works is that, if we’re making a face, its outline is made up from the coffee beans and the features are made up from the petals.

"Because all the materials are natural, they don’t last forever and start to degrade after a week or so, but they look spectacular.

"Beyond that, the villagers come up with designs for each well based around a theme. This year’s is 'heroes and heroines'.

"We don’t know exactly what they’re going to be yet as they’re still being designed, so we’re really excited about it.

"They could be based on people from way back in history or modern day heroes. Some could even include comic book characters."

Waitrose’s Community Matters scheme, in which people use tokens to nominate the worthiest of three causes, has contributed £150 to this year's well-dressing.